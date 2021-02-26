Republicans propose moving date of presidential primary, other changes

Moving back

The bill proposed by Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, and Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, would move the Wisconsin presidential primary from the current first Tuesday in April, coinciding with the state’s April contest, to the first Tuesday in March, known as Super Tuesday, when 14 states conducted their presidential primaries in 2020.

Holding the presidential primary in March would mean Wisconsin would likely need to hold two statewide elections within roughly a month of each other, because races for state Supreme Court, as well as thousands of other local contests, happen in April. Previous estimates by the Wisconsin Elections Commission showed uncoupling the presidential primary from the April contest could cost an additional $7 million.

This isn’t the first time Republicans have floated the idea. During the lame-duck session in December 2018, after former Republican Gov. Scott Walker lost his reelection bid but before Democratic Gov. Tony Evers took office, Republicans briefly considered moving the presidential primary to March, but opted against it.