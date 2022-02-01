Republicans proposed bill to cut spending, staffing at agencies that fail to follow state election laws

The Legislature's GOP-controlled budget committee would have the power to eliminate staff positions or cut funding for a handful of state departments and the state elections commission, if the committee finds the agency failed to comply with state election laws, under legislation proposed Tuesday.

Another bill proposed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, would give the Joint Committee on Finance final say over how the Wisconsin Elections Commission spends any federal funds allocated to the agency. The bill also would require the bipartisan elections commission's lawyers to be partisan attorneys appointed by Republican and Democratic leaders.

The fast-tracked bills, which appear all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, come as Republican scrutiny continues to climb over the election commission's handling of the 2020 election, which saw President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump by close to 21,000 votes. Ongoing questions surrounding the election's results have been fueled, in part, by Trump's baseless claims of widespread election fraud, despite reports from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but did make recommendations on how elections can be improved.

Since the Audit Bureau's report was published in October, the commission has begun the lengthy administrative rules process for many of the issues raised in the report. The agency also has started drafting emergency rules for ballot drop boxes and to address what errors clerks can fix on absentee ballot envelopes — following demands for such rules from the Legislature's GOP-controlled rules committee.

Despite that, one bill, proposed by Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, and Rep. Kevin Peterson, R-Waupaca, seeks to take a punitive approach to how the commission issues guidance or policies to local elections officials. The bill would require the commission to submit an annual report to the budget committee and state Department of Administration that "describes in detail all failures of the commission and the Departments of Transportation, Corrections, and Health Services to comply with certain elections-related laws specified in the bill."

The DOA secretary would then have to submit to the committee a request to abolish one or more full-time equivalent positions at any of the three departments and the elections commission or withhold state allocations to the agencies. The committee would then have the ability to move forward with the staffing cuts or reduce agency funding by up to $50,000 for each day of noncompliance, or leave staffing and funding levels untouched.

"The best way in our constitutional order for the Legislature to assert itself when confronted with illegal guidance and erroneous enforcement is the through the power of the purse," the lawmakers said in a memo seeking cosponsors for the bill.

The state elections commission, which includes three Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees, was created in 2016 by former Gov. Scott Walker and Republican lawmakers to replace the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board after the board came under fire from Republicans for its role in assisting prosecutors looking into coordination between Walker's 2012 recall campaign and supposedly independent political groups.

Another bill proposed by the Republican leaders in both chambers would require the elections commission to submit to the budget committee any plans for using federal funds allocated to the agency.

The committee would have 14 days to schedule a meeting to review the spending plan. If no action is taken, the governor would be able to approve the funding. If a meeting is scheduled, the governor would be prohibited from approving any allocation without prior approval from the committee.

Other provisions in the bill would increase reporting requirements for local elections clerks and require the elections commission's lawyers, who are nonpartisan, to be partisan, with one appointed by Republican leaders and the other selected by Democratic leadership, according to a Legislative Reference Bureau analysis of the bill.

"None of this makes our elections more secure or makes it easier for anyone to vote and have their vote count," Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, tweeted Tuesday. "Even worse, it leaves the door open for political interference in what should be a neutral process. Vos' bill is just a part of a larger package by Republicans to dramatically overhaul Wisconsin's elections, and they are only giving legislators 1 DAY to sign on."

Yet another bill would require the elections commission to submit to the rules committee any guidance issued to elections officials, which would allow the committee to eliminate that guidance.

Other GOP bills unveiled last week would prohibit the use of private funds to administer elections, limit those who could vote using “indefinitely confined” status and bar election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter’s absentee ballot envelope.

The package also would prohibit special voting deputies from being barred from assisting nursing home residents with casting absentee ballots unless a public health emergency is in place or the facility is closed due to an infectious disease — at which point personal care voting assistants must be trained to assist residents.

