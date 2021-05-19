Republicans reinstate work-search requirement for unemployed starting Sunday

“We believe suspension of the rule will encourage and improve labor participation and help address the current labor shortage,” Smith said. “Not solve it, but it is a policy that will help employers find workers.”

Committee member Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said the vote to reinstate work search requirements “is yet another example of Republicans abusing the rule-making process to make policy detrimental to their own constituents, and reveals what many who have been paying close attention have long known — Wisconsin Republicans want to make it as hard as possible for unemployed Wisconsinites to receive benefits.”

Evers hints at veto

During a news conference in Middleton, Evers said he hasn’t seen the specific bill announced Tuesday by Republican leaders, but said he has concerns about the proposal to strike enhanced benefits during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Evers also pushed back against comments by Republicans lawmakers and dozens of business organizations that those increased benefits have created a disincentive to work and exacerbate workforce shortage issues.

“I don’t buy it,” Evers said. “We’re seeking a solution that this is not the answer to.”