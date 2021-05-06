Republicans strike nearly 400 items from Tony Evers' budget proposal

As promised, Republicans on the state's powerful budget committee voted Thursday to strike hundreds of items proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for the next state budget, including Medicaid expansion and marijuana legalization.

The move by Republicans to eliminate 384 items from Evers' spending plan leaves the 2019-21 budget, which was opposed by Democratic lawmakers, but signed by Evers, as a starting point for the 2021-23 biennial budget discussion.

“We will be taking our Wisconsin state budget process back to basics,” committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said Thursday.

The committee voted 12-4, along party lines, to remove the items from the budget.

The elimination of about $1 billion in taxes and Medicaid expansion that would have provided the state $1.6 billion in federal funds, among other measures, strikes roughly $3.4 billion of revenue sources from the governor’s proposal.

Republican committee members said they will craft a balanced budget in the coming weeks that could include some level of tax cut.

"We have a large surplus," said committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam. "We can invest in our priorities with that and we can return some of the money to the taxpayers."