Republicans take up resolution to retain core of Wisconsin's existing political maps

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday plan to endorse using Wisconsin’s current political maps as the basis for new maps over the next decade, angering Democrats and others who say it would allow Wisconsin’s gerrymandered maps to persist.

Even so, Gov. Tony Evers told reporters Tuesday morning it's unlikely he would sign into law any maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature that are based on the current ones, as the resolution before the Assembly and Senate says is the GOP’s intention.

Wisconsin’s current political maps are regarded by some to be among the most gerrymandered in the nation. In 2011, Republicans, with full control of state government, were able to draw maps that delivered significant Republican majorities in the Senate and Assembly for most of the past decade. Republicans, however, contend that their maps stem from the fact that Democrats are increasingly concentrated in urban areas while Republicans are more evenly distributed geographically.

At a news conference Tuesday kicking off the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Evers said he was "unlikely" to sign onto any maps that build on the current ones.

"The current maps are inadequate and to base on our decision-making on that inadequacy would not be doing the people’s work," he said.

The resolution by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, calls for the maps to “retain as much as possible the core of existing districts, thus maintaining existing communities of interest, and promoting the equal opportunity to vote by minimizing disenfranchisement due to staggered Senate terms.”

Wisconsin Senate terms are four years, staggered so that approximately half of the Senate is up for election every two years. Under this framework, it's possible that a Wisconsin voter would be deprived of voting for a state senator for six years, potentially violating the one-person one vote principle.

This would occur if, through redistricting, a voter whose state senator had been up for election in 2018 was placed into a new district whose next senate election was in 2024.

Some of the principles Republicans outlined in their resolution are spelled out clearly in the law, such as maintaining equal district population, while others, such as retaining core existing districts, are not.

The resolution would not have force of law but is intended to guide GOP lawmakers as they draw the state’s next political maps.

Every 10 years, the Legislature is tasked with drawing Wisconsin’s new congressional and legislative voting district lines for use over the next 10 years. The lines are based on census data that show population changes in neighborhoods, cities and counties since 2010.

The U.S. Census Bureau delivered detailed 2020 population data in August.

March 15 is the deadline for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to notify county clerks of which offices will be voted on in the November 2022 election and where information on district boundaries can be found. An attorney representing the GOP Legislature told a panel of federal judges earlier this week that lawmakers could deliver maps past that deadline if needed.

Democrats and their redistricting attorneys take issue with Republicans’ desire to retain core existing districts this year because the maps they drew a decade ago with full control of state government were a significant departure from the 2002 maps drawn by federal courts.

The federal court at the time noted that only 323,026 people needed to be moved from one Assembly district to another in order to equalize the populations numerically. The GOP’s 2011 maps, however, moved more than seven times that number: 2,357,592 people.

Only 231,341 people needed to be moved from one state Senate district to another in order to create equal districts based upon the 2002 maps drawn by federal courts, but the GOP’s 2011 maps moved 1,205,216 people, more than five times as many.

Democrats are already concerned that the resolution would make Wisconsin’s gerrymandered maps the starting point in the map-drawing process.

“The fact remains that Wisconsin citizens should choose their elected representatives, not the other way around,” said Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison. “Regardless of political affiliation, Wisconsinites overwhelmingly support a fair redistricting process, fair maps, and a means to hold their elected officials accountable. Our democracy works best when it works for everyone and is free of partisan gerrymandering.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0