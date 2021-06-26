 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans to gather for annual convention with one foot in 2020, another in 2022
0 Comments

Republicans to gather for annual convention with one foot in 2020, another in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump rally

About 100 supporters of President Donald Trump held a "Stop the Steal" rally Nov. 6 outside the state Capitol in Madison.

Wisconsin Republicans are trying to keep one foot in November 2020 with the other foot forward in 2022 and beyond when former President Donald Trump is no longer the center of their universe.

But Trump won’t let them have it both ways.

Trump rally

About 100 supporters of President Donald Trump held a "Stop the Steal" rally Nov. 6 outside the state Capitol in Madison.

On the eve of this weekend’s Republican state convention in the Wisconsin Dells, Trump called out Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg; and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, by name for not conducting a forensic audit of the 2020 election and that if they don’t do more, they’ll be voted out of office.

Trump said the leaders are “working hard to cover up election corruption” in the state and are “actively trying to prevent a forensic audit of the election results.”

“Don’t fall for their lies!” Trump said.

Despite Trump’s claims, Wisconsin officials have not found any widespread fraud during the November elections. The Republican leaders didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday night.

Trump may not think it’s enough, but as the Wisconsin Republican Party attempts to move on from its November election loss, it still continues to place a heavy focus on investigating the election, now nearly eight months in the rearview mirror.

At the same time, the party is beginning to envision a political future without Trump at the helm. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who all but announced last week she’s running for governor in 2022, said she doesn’t anticipate Trump being the centerpiece of any Republican gubernatorial campaign next year.

And ardent Trump supporters such as La Crosse County GOP chair Bill Feehan, who sued to overturn the presidential election results last year, named several potential Republican contenders he’d like to see run for president someday not named Trump.

Trump has already exerted an outsized influence on GOP efforts in Wisconsin to move on without him.

Retaining voters

The party hasn’t produced a post-election report examining where it fell short, as it did following former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2018 loss, which critics say is a missed opportunity to properly move on from November. And some Republicans say they see few signs GOP leaders are trying to seriously distance themselves from what they view as an increasingly paranoid and conspiratorial political party.

Ron Johnson plans news conference to highlight rare COVID-19 vaccine side effects

The challenge as the party looks toward 2022 will be to hold on to the new voters Trump brought into the party while also winning back voters he alienated.

“You have supporters of former President Trump, you have Republicans who are dyed in the wool Republicans and some disaffected Republicans as well,” said GOP strategist Brandon Scholz. “I think the challenge will be to get everybody on the same page.”

Strategists say it shouldn’t be a hard task, especially given that the “midterm effect” favors the party not in the White House. They also say the party can harness the anger many Republicans feel over Trump’s loss, while also bringing disaffected Republicans back into the fold because Trump won’t be on the ballot.

Still, with Trump’s statement Friday, it may be more difficult than once imagined for the party to navigate a post-Trump GOP landscape still dominated by the former president.

Ron Johnson

Johnson

RPW chair Andrew Hitt said the party doesn’t need to make fundamental changes to win in 2022, that the party is fundamentally stronger than two years ago and a major post-election review is unnecessary.

“We’re at a very different spot now, the party is strong, it’s a game of inches here in Wisconsin and we’ll continue to make refinements,” Hitt said.

Toward unity

GOP elected officials and others interviewed for this story said the Republican Party in Wisconsin is mostly united, despite minor divisions over personality and style stemming from Trump’s dominant role in the party.

Budget committee advances bill creating human resources office, has some open records advocates concerned

Where divisions are apparent among the broader Republican electorate, it may be between the new voters who Trump brought into the party — particularly in rural areas — and traditional suburban Republicans who have been turned off by Trump and may have even voted for Democrats.

“Largely in Wisconsin I see only unity over policy victories,” Kleefisch said. “Now there may be some division over personality and whether (Trump’s) Twitter account was helpful or harmful, but at the end of the day Donald Trump is not going to be on the ballot, but his policy legacy is.”

Some vocal Trump critics, such as James Wigderson, editor of the conservative website RightWisconsin, say their numbers within the party are few. But other critics of the party’s direction, like Fond du Lac County GOP chair Rohn Bishop, say they see some signs the party wants to move on from last year’s election.

But Trump still holds a firm grip on the party.

Kleefisch mug

Kleefisch

Kleefisch said Republicans have a lot to tout from Trump’s accomplishments, such as the USMCA trade deal, low unemployment rates for minority workers and women, moving Israel’s capital to Jerusalem and anti-abortion victories.

But Kleefisch said she doesn’t anticipate Trump himself being the centerpiece of next year’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate campaigns.

Investigators can't substantiate discrimination, harassment allegations against DOJ officials

“The legacy of Donald Trump, the positive policy victories, are going to be foundational, but the people you’re going to see on the ballot are not going to be pushed through the lens of ‘are they Donald Trump,’” Kleefisch said. “They will be judged as individuals.”

Even so, most Republicans credit Trump with infusing new energy into the party, and say they would welcome him to campaign for Republicans in Wisconsin next year, even though doing so may further alienate voters in the Milwaukee suburbs and elsewhere.

As Republicans attempt to sort out how to move beyond the Trump years, many think the party can embrace Trump’s legacy and even campaign assistance, while also picking up more of the voters whom he alienated.

If anyone can do that, many strategists say it would be Kleefisch, who herself is a suburban mother from southeastern Wisconsin.

“I think you can unite (Republicans) pretty easily around two things: in opposition to Governor Evers, and in support of someone who both parts feel very comfortable with, and I think that’s Rebecca Kleefisch,” said former GOP Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen.

Vos said the party in the gubernatorial race won’t need to worry about a candidate’s style turning off voters.

Robin Vos

Vos

“I look at where the style of Donald Trump turned off an awful lot of people who had voted Republican, I don’t think you are going to see that in whoever our nominee is in 2022,” he said.

A foot in both camps

The post-election landscape has resulted in Republicans largely continuing to embrace Trump and his legacy while also slowly beginning to acknowledge a party without Trump as its centerpiece.

Trump’s continued influence on the party is clear: Vos has pledged tens of thousands of dollars to hire retired police officers to investigate “potential irregularities and/or illegalities” in the 2020 presidential election, despite local election officials identifying just 27 cases of potential voter fraud out of nearly 3.3 million votes cast in the November election.

Several Wisconsin Republicans also recently traveled to Arizona to review an audit being conducted there. Republicans say the election investigations are important so that voters can have confidence in election integrity.

Tom Tiffany, only Wisconsin lawmaker to vote against Juneteenth holiday, says it 'fuels separatism'

Republicans have rallied around certain conservative issues, such as ending supplemental federal unemployment benefits, lower taxes and advocating for traditional small government ideals, all issues Vos said should do well among suburban voters.

Feehan said that while Trump would be “formidable” if he ran again in 2024, he also supports other candidates, such as former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan recently made a scathing speech warning against fealty to Trump.

And Walker recently told the Wisconsin State Journal he thinks the party needs to “get back to the fundamentals” and a major key to GOP success here will likely hinge on the Republican Party’s ability to “get beyond specific personalities,” including Trump.

Paul Ryan mug

Ryan

Vos echoed those comments.

“I was proud to support Donald Trump,” Vos said. “I think he did a good job as president, I think he is still relevant, but I don’t think he is the only person that Republicans want to rally behind, because conservatives have a lot of voices, not just one.”

Not enough

Some conservatives who have most vocally opposed the party’s turn toward Trump say it has done little to truly move toward the future and that refusing to do so could threaten its long-term viability in Wisconsin.

“The Republican Party has consistently with one voice pretty much said that either the election was stolen or at least questionable, which is a denying of reality, but that is the Republican Party of Wisconsin today,” Wigderson said.

Wigderson said he expects the party to do well in Wisconsin in 2022 given that the GOP can rally around defeating Democrats. But beyond that, he said the party’s stance on elections will alienate suburban voters and threaten to make Republicans a minority party.

Wigderson said the party’s convention this weekend is symbolic of the party’s transition “from Paul Ryan to paranoia.”

He said he’s seen no signs Republicans are attempting to move beyond election conspiracies. A recent rally in western Wisconsin featuring Trump on a big screen included speakers who believe Trump can be reinstated as president. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not said whether he will run for a third term next year, plans to hold a press conference on Monday aimed at questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Such trends have Bishop concerned.

“There’s too much conspiratorialism in the party at the moment,” he said.

He said he was discouraged seeing Wisconsin Republicans travel to Arizona to watch that state’s recount, but said more Republicans behind the scenes have supported his decision to speak out against the party’s election claims.

“More and more people want to focus on the next election,” he said.

Democrats weigh in

Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said Democrats are in a much stronger position than Republicans, who he said are a “house divided” focused on relitigating the presidential election.

Wikler mug

Wikler

“It’s a night-and-day difference between a party that’s actually trying to deliver for the people of Wisconsin versus a party that can’t come to grips with its own obsession with power and loss of the electorate,” Wikler said.

Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki said Republicans are operating in a “post-fact, post-truth” environment, and that resorting to false election claims will turn their own voters away from the polls.

+6 
Trump

Trump

 PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News