Republicans to gather for annual convention with one foot in 2020, another in 2022

“I was proud to support Donald Trump,” Vos said. “I think he did a good job as president, I think he is still relevant, but I don’t think he is the only person that Republicans want to rally behind, because conservatives have a lot of voices, not just one.”

Not enough

Some conservatives who have most vocally opposed the party’s turn toward Trump say it has done little to truly move toward the future and that refusing to do so could threaten its long-term viability in Wisconsin.

“The Republican Party has consistently with one voice pretty much said that either the election was stolen or at least questionable, which is a denying of reality, but that is the Republican Party of Wisconsin today,” Wigderson said.

Wigderson said he expects the party to do well in Wisconsin in 2022 given that the GOP can rally around defeating Democrats. But beyond that, he said the party’s stance on elections will alienate suburban voters and threaten to make Republicans a minority party.

Wigderson said the party’s convention this weekend is symbolic of the party’s transition “from Paul Ryan to paranoia.”