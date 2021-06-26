Republicans to gather for annual convention with one foot in 2020, another in 2022

Wisconsin Republicans are trying to keep one foot in November 2020 with the other foot forward in 2022 and beyond when former President Donald Trump is no longer the center of their universe.
But Trump won’t let them have it both ways.
On the eve of this weekend’s Republican state convention in the Wisconsin Dells, Trump called out Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg; and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, by name for not conducting a forensic audit of the 2020 election and that if they don’t do more, they’ll be voted out of office.
Trump said the leaders are “working hard to cover up election corruption” in the state and are “actively trying to prevent a forensic audit of the election results.”
“Don’t fall for their lies!” Trump said.
Despite Trump’s claims, Wisconsin officials have not found any widespread fraud during the November elections. The Republican leaders didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday night.
Trump may not think it’s enough, but as the Wisconsin Republican Party attempts to move on from its November election loss, it still continues to place a heavy focus on investigating the election, now nearly eight months in the rearview mirror.
At the same time, the party is beginning to envision a political future without Trump at the helm. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who all but announced last week she’s running for governor in 2022, said she doesn’t anticipate Trump being the centerpiece of any Republican gubernatorial campaign next year.
And ardent Trump supporters such as La Crosse County GOP chair Bill Feehan, who sued to overturn the presidential election results last year, named several potential Republican contenders he’d like to see run for president someday not named Trump.
Trump has already exerted an outsized influence on GOP efforts in Wisconsin to move on without him.
Retaining voters
The party hasn’t produced a post-election report examining where it fell short, as it did following former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2018 loss, which critics say is a missed opportunity to properly move on from November. And some Republicans say they see few signs GOP leaders are trying to seriously distance themselves from what they view as an increasingly paranoid and conspiratorial political party.
The challenge as the party looks toward 2022 will be to hold on to the new voters Trump brought into the party while also winning back voters he alienated.
“You have supporters of former President Trump, you have Republicans who are dyed in the wool Republicans and some disaffected Republicans as well,” said GOP strategist Brandon Scholz. “I think the challenge will be to get everybody on the same page.”
Strategists say it shouldn’t be a hard task, especially given that the “midterm effect” favors the party not in the White House. They also say the party can harness the anger many Republicans feel over Trump’s loss, while also bringing disaffected Republicans back into the fold because Trump won’t be on the ballot.
Still, with Trump’s statement Friday, it may be more difficult than once imagined for the party to navigate a post-Trump GOP landscape still dominated by the former president.
RPW chair Andrew Hitt said the party doesn’t need to make fundamental changes to win in 2022, that the party is fundamentally stronger than two years ago and a major post-election review is unnecessary.
“We’re at a very different spot now, the party is strong, it’s a game of inches here in Wisconsin and we’ll continue to make refinements,” Hitt said.
Toward unity
GOP elected officials and others interviewed for this story said the Republican Party in Wisconsin is mostly united, despite minor divisions over personality and style stemming from Trump’s dominant role in the party.
Budget committee advances bill creating human resources office, has some open records advocates concerned
Where divisions are apparent among the broader Republican electorate, it may be between the new voters who Trump brought into the party — particularly in rural areas — and traditional suburban Republicans who have been turned off by Trump and may have even voted for Democrats.
“Largely in Wisconsin I see only unity over policy victories,” Kleefisch said. “Now there may be some division over personality and whether (Trump’s) Twitter account was helpful or harmful, but at the end of the day Donald Trump is not going to be on the ballot, but his policy legacy is.”
Some vocal Trump critics, such as James Wigderson, editor of the conservative website RightWisconsin, say their numbers within the party are few. But other critics of the party’s direction, like Fond du Lac County GOP chair Rohn Bishop, say they see some signs the party wants to move on from last year’s election.
But Trump still holds a firm grip on the party.
Kleefisch said Republicans have a lot to tout from Trump’s accomplishments, such as the USMCA trade deal, low unemployment rates for minority workers and women, moving Israel’s capital to Jerusalem and anti-abortion victories.
But Kleefisch said she doesn’t anticipate Trump himself being the centerpiece of next year’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate campaigns.
“The legacy of Donald Trump, the positive policy victories, are going to be foundational, but the people you’re going to see on the ballot are not going to be pushed through the lens of ‘are they Donald Trump,’” Kleefisch said. “They will be judged as individuals.”
Even so, most Republicans credit Trump with infusing new energy into the party, and say they would welcome him to campaign for Republicans in Wisconsin next year, even though doing so may further alienate voters in the Milwaukee suburbs and elsewhere.
As Republicans attempt to sort out how to move beyond the Trump years, many think the party can embrace Trump’s legacy and even campaign assistance, while also picking up more of the voters whom he alienated.
If anyone can do that, many strategists say it would be Kleefisch, who herself is a suburban mother from southeastern Wisconsin.
“I think you can unite (Republicans) pretty easily around two things: in opposition to Governor Evers, and in support of someone who both parts feel very comfortable with, and I think that’s Rebecca Kleefisch,” said former GOP Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen.
Vos said the party in the gubernatorial race won’t need to worry about a candidate’s style turning off voters.
“I look at where the style of Donald Trump turned off an awful lot of people who had voted Republican, I don’t think you are going to see that in whoever our nominee is in 2022,” he said.
A foot in both camps
The post-election landscape has resulted in Republicans largely continuing to embrace Trump and his legacy while also slowly beginning to acknowledge a party without Trump as its centerpiece.
Trump’s continued influence on the party is clear: Vos has pledged tens of thousands of dollars to hire retired police officers to investigate “potential irregularities and/or illegalities” in the 2020 presidential election, despite local election officials identifying just 27 cases of potential voter fraud out of nearly 3.3 million votes cast in the November election.
Several Wisconsin Republicans also recently traveled to Arizona to review an audit being conducted there. Republicans say the election investigations are important so that voters can have confidence in election integrity.
Republicans have rallied around certain conservative issues, such as ending supplemental federal unemployment benefits, lower taxes and advocating for traditional small government ideals, all issues Vos said should do well among suburban voters.
Feehan said that while Trump would be “formidable” if he ran again in 2024, he also supports other candidates, such as former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan recently made a scathing speech warning against fealty to Trump.
And Walker recently told the Wisconsin State Journal he thinks the party needs to “get back to the fundamentals” and a major key to GOP success here will likely hinge on the Republican Party’s ability to “get beyond specific personalities,” including Trump.
Vos echoed those comments.
“I was proud to support Donald Trump,” Vos said. “I think he did a good job as president, I think he is still relevant, but I don’t think he is the only person that Republicans want to rally behind, because conservatives have a lot of voices, not just one.”
Not enough
Some conservatives who have most vocally opposed the party’s turn toward Trump say it has done little to truly move toward the future and that refusing to do so could threaten its long-term viability in Wisconsin.
“The Republican Party has consistently with one voice pretty much said that either the election was stolen or at least questionable, which is a denying of reality, but that is the Republican Party of Wisconsin today,” Wigderson said.
Wigderson said he expects the party to do well in Wisconsin in 2022 given that the GOP can rally around defeating Democrats. But beyond that, he said the party’s stance on elections will alienate suburban voters and threaten to make Republicans a minority party.
Wigderson said the party’s convention this weekend is symbolic of the party’s transition “from Paul Ryan to paranoia.”
He said he’s seen no signs Republicans are attempting to move beyond election conspiracies. A recent rally in western Wisconsin featuring Trump on a big screen included speakers who believe Trump can be reinstated as president. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not said whether he will run for a third term next year, plans to hold a press conference on Monday aimed at questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
Such trends have Bishop concerned.
“There’s too much conspiratorialism in the party at the moment,” he said.
He said he was discouraged seeing Wisconsin Republicans travel to Arizona to watch that state’s recount, but said more Republicans behind the scenes have supported his decision to speak out against the party’s election claims.
“More and more people want to focus on the next election,” he said.
Democrats weigh in
Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said Democrats are in a much stronger position than Republicans, who he said are a “house divided” focused on relitigating the presidential election.
“It’s a night-and-day difference between a party that’s actually trying to deliver for the people of Wisconsin versus a party that can’t come to grips with its own obsession with power and loss of the electorate,” Wikler said.
Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki said Republicans are operating in a “post-fact, post-truth” environment, and that resorting to false election claims will turn their own voters away from the polls.
WIAA state track and field preview: Breaking down top names and numbers in all 6 competitions
WIAA track and field preview: Division 1 boys names and numbers
MOCK MEET
Note: The mock meet combines all sectional performances and scores them as if they took place in one meet.
1, Hartland Arrowhead 53 points; 2, Kimberly 47; 3, West De Pere 32; 4, New Richmond 29.5; 5, Oshkosh North 28.3; 6, Oconomowoc 25.5; 7, Verona 25; 8 (tie), Ashwaubenon, Wauwatosa East 24; 10 (tie), Onalaska, West Allis Hale 23. Other leading area teams: 16, Oregon 16; 17, Middleton 15.
TOP QUALIFIERS
100-meter dash: Ethan Turbeville, so., New Richmond, :10.92.
200: Tejay Evans, sr., West De Pere, :21.93.
400: Zachary Zenner, sr., Oconomowoc, :49.21.
800: Yordanos Zelinski, jr., Oregon, 1:55.10.
1,600: Joshua Truchon, sr., West Allis Hale, 4:17.31.
3,200: Joshua Truchon, sr., West Allis Hale, 4:17.31.
110 hurdles: Luke Schroeder, sr., Ashwaubenon, :15.04.
300 hurdles: Luke Schroeder, sr., Ashwaubenon, :38.06.
400 relay: Hartland Arrowhead (Alijah Maher-Parr, jr.; Zachary Graham, sr.; Brady Russ, sr.; Jacoby Cefalu, sr.), :42.48.
800 relay: Mukwonago (Jake Timmers, jr.; Sam Savasta, jr.; Jake Adams, jr.; Riley Wernes, so.), 1:29.73.
1,600 relay: West De Pere (Jackson Van Den Heuval, sr.; Robbie Jones, sr.; Gyriece Goodman, jr.; Tejay Evans, sr.), 3:21.96.
3,200 relay: Wauwatosa East (Arthur Wellenstein, jr.; Aidan Matthai, jr.; Grant Matthai, jr.; Ryan Morita, sr.), 8:00.92.
High jump: Nathan Andringa, sr., Waukesha West, 6-6.
Pole vault: Evan Bartelsen, sr., Hartland Arrowhead, 15-3.
Long jump: Landon Peterson, sr., Onalaska, 23-2¼.
Triple jump: J.V. Myles, so., Germantown, 46-9.
Shot put: Quinten Wynn, sr., Kimberly, 58-11 ¾.
Discus: Jackson Acker, sr., Verona, 196-0.
AREA QUALIFIERS
(Area qualifiers in the top 10 noted by place)
100-meter dash: Deven Magli, jr., DeForest, :11.56; Cameron Ketarkus, Madison Memorial, :11.56; Alexander Maggit, so., Sun Prairie, :11.71.
200: Quinn Calvin, sr., Middleton, :23.14; Andrew Regnier, so., Waunakee, :23.17.
400: 4, Andrew Regnier, so., Waunakee, :49.89; 10, Caleb Ekezie, jr., DeForest, :50.86; Brady Voss, so., Monona Grove, :51.10.
800: 1, Yordanos Zelinski, jr., Oregon, 1:55.10; 5, Jayden Zywicki, jr., Stoughton, 1:57.28; Fin Hanson, sr., Madison East, 2:01.78; Jackson Grabowski, jr., DeForest, 2:01.89.
1,600: 3, Aidan Manning, jr., Verona, 4:21.00; 6, Griffin Ward, jr., Middleton, 4:24.83; Dylan Anthony, sr., Madison Memorial, 4:34.61.
3,200: 10, Aidan Manning, jr., Verona, 9:35.54; Griffin Ward, jr., Middleton, 9:35.77; Jack Boerger, so., Sauk Prairie, 9:35.82; Bryan Bloomquist, sr., Janesville Craig, 9:45.62; Christopher Kitzhaber, sr., Watertown, 9:53.96.
110 hurdles: 7, Donovan Johnson, sr., Oregon, :15.48; Bryant Yanke, jr., Reedsburg, :16.26; Ferris Wolf, sr., DeForest, :16.40.
300 hurdles: Javier Thomas, sr., Beloit Memorial, :41.06; Bryant Janke, jr., Reedsburg, :41.07; Donovan Johnson, sr., Oregon, :41.45.
400 relay: Verona (Stanley Maradiaga, sr.; Michael Valichka, fr.; Graham Stier, sr.; Jackson Acker, sr.), :43.690; Madison Memorial (Antonio Thomas, jr.; Chen Fong, jr.; Anthony Ward, jr.; Cameren Ketarkus, sr.), :44.03; Waunakee (Caden McCurdy, jr.; Drew Mais, jr.; Benjamin Lindley, fr.; Kaleb Squire, jr.), :44.67.
800 relay: Madison Memorial (Anthonio Thomas, jr.; Ethan Ferry, sr.; Anthony Ward, jr.; Cameren Ketarkus, sr.), 1:31.08; Waunakee (Sebastian Rasmussen, fr.; Drew Mais, jr.; Benjamin Lindley, fr.; Kaleb Squire, jr.), 1:31.43; Stoughton (Jonah O’Connor, sr.; Ayden Probst, jr.; Darrick Hill, jr.; Brooks Empey, sr.), 1:32.18; Watertown (Brandon Glaznap, jr.; Ben Gifford, so.; Jonathon Kilps, sr.; Oliver Meyers, jr.).
1,600 relay: DeForest (Vandehey, sr.; Jacobsen, sr.; Grabowski, jr.; Ekezie, jr.), 3:29.60; Middleton (Cameron Swapsy, so.; Alexander Gunay, so.; Blake Thor, sr.; Max Foland, sr.), 3:30.43; Oregon (Brenden Dieter, sr.; Amir Warren, jr.; Eli Weink, jr.; Yordanos Zelinski, jr.), 3:30.53; Sun Prairie (Devin Frank, so.; James Anhalt, sr.; Isaiah Mielke, sr.; Ben Olson, jr.), 3:30.79.
3,200 relay: 5, Oregon (Brenden Dieter, sr.; Connor Blanke, sr.; Eli Weink, jr.; Yordanos Zelinski, jr.), 8:08.98; 6, Madison Memorial (Bobby Rafferty, sr.; Jake Zarov, jr.; A.J. Ketarkus, so; Cole Wichmann, sr.), 8:10.27; 8, Madison La Follette (Christian Jaeger, sr.; Karl Olson, sr.; Nico Castellanos, fr.; Sebastian Brenneis, jr.); 8:12.08; 10, DeForest (Korbin Eisler, sr.; Joe Huber, sr.; Isaiah Bauer, so.; Jackson Grabowski, jr.), 8:12.48; Madison East (Malachi Oser, sr.; Sammy Coleman, sr.; Ian Beilfuss, sr.; Fin Hanson, sr.).
High jump: 10, Garrett Bladl, so., Milton, 6-2; Jackson Meyer, sr., Middleton, 6-1; Ke’shawn Pritchard, sr., Janesville Parker, 6-0; Jairus Patterson, jr., Madison Memorial, 6-0.
Pole vault: Quentin Simmons, sr., Monona Grove, 13-0; Evan Klinkner, sr., Monona Grove, 13-0; Alexander Wicks, sr., Stoughton, 12-6; James Lacey, sr., Madison La Follette, 12-0; Jonathon Kilps, sr., Watertown, 11-6.
Long jump: 2, Jackson Meyer, sr., Middleton, 22-10¾; 10, Quinn Calvin, sr., Middleton, 21-9½; Will Ward, Madison La Follette, 21-9; Tre Sanda, jr., Janesville Parker, 21-1; Alexander Maggit, so., Sun Prairie, 20-3¾.
Triple jump: 5, Jackson Meyer, sr., Middleton, 44-8½; Andrew Regnier, so., Waunakee, 43-11; Anthony Ward, jr., Madison Memorial, 43-0½; Will Ward, Madison La Follette, 42-11; Travis Sykes, sr., Fort Atkinson, 40-10.
Shot put: 2, Jackson Acker, sr., Verona, 55-7 ½; 10, Jake Schaefer, sr., Baraboo, 51-11; Drew Evans, jr., Fort Atkinson, 51-0; Abiathar Curry, jr., Janesville Parker, 49-8.
Discus: 1, Jackson Acker, sr., Verona, 196-0; 3, Jake Schaefer, sr., Baraboo, 186-10; Drew Evans, jr., Fort Atkinson, 154-3; Jaret Boehm, jr., Watertown, 150-9.
WIAA track and field preview: Division 1 girls names and numbers
MOCK MEET
Note: The mock meet combines all sectional performances and scores them as if they took place in one meet.
1, Schofield D. C. Everest 54 points; 2, Kaukauna 42; 3, Onalaska 38; 4, Waunakee 34.8; 5, Chippewa Falls 34; 6, Muskego 32.5; 7, Fond du Lac 28; 8, Wauwatosa East 27; 9, Mequon Homestead 25.5; 10, Green Bay Notre Dame 24.5. Other leading area teams: 18, Middleton 12; 20, DeForest 11.5; 21, Sauk Prairie 11; 24, Sun Prairie 10.
TOP QUALIFIERS
100-meter dash: Brooklyn Sandvig, so., Chippewa Falls, :12.09.
200: Jetta Mays, sr., Wauwatosa East, :24.58.
400: Brooklyn Sandvig, so., Chippewa Falls, :57.02.
800: Lydia Malecek, sr., Onalaska, 2:13.56.
1,600: Anna Fauske, sr., Kaukauna, 4:59.65.
3,200: Molly Desotell, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame, 11:01.16.
100 hurdles: Sydney Arndt, jr., Fond du Lac, :14.95.
300 hurdles: Brooke Crosby, sr., Sun Prairie, :45.87.
400 relay: Muskego (Tessa Buckmaster, jr.; Megan Reedy, fr.; Grace Lundle, jr.; Angelica Refinski, so.), :49.21.
800 relay: Muskego (Nicole Doerr, sr.; Megan Reedy, fr.; Grace Lundle, jr.; Angelica Refinski, so.), 1:43.99.
1,600 relay: Waunakee (Sarah Bova, sr.; Kylee Grabarski, jr.; Darya Pronina, sr.; Chloe Larsen, sr.), 4:00.92.
3,200 relay: Onalaska (Amalia Malecek, sr.; Kora Malecek, sr.; Jillian Lonning, jr.; Lydia Malecek, sr.), 9:33.89.
High jump: Kyla Saleh, so., Waunakee, 5-6.
Pole vault: Peyton Berryman, jr., Mequon Homestead, 13-0.
Long jump: Jaiah Hopf, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran, 18-8¾.
Triple jump: Jaiah Hopf, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran, 38-3¾.
Shot put: Danni Langseth, sr., Schofield D.C. Everest, 44-5½.
Discus: Danni Langseth, sr., Schofield D.C. Everest, 161-9.
AREA QUALIFIERS
(Area qualifiers in the top 10 noted by place)
100-meter dash: Abigail Groleau, jr., Stoughton, :12.98; Summer Grigg, fr., Waunakee, :13.07; Joy Bailey, jr., Verona, :13.08; Adyn Theriault, jr., Fort Atkinson, :13.17.
200: Madeline Hogan, so., Monona Grove, :26.48; Abigail Groleau, jr., Stoughton, :26.58; Morgan Cross, jr., Sun Prairie, :26.82; Sykora Stanek, so., Reedsburg, :27.05; Kenzie Nickels, sr., Middleton, :27.15.
400: 2, Sarah Bova, sr., Waunakee, :57.05; 3, Chloe Larsen, sr., Waunakee, :58.02; 7, Madeline Hogan, so., Monona Grove, :59.34; Lauren Haas, Fort Atkinson, 1:00.99.
800: 4, Rylee Coleman, Janesville Craig, 2:18.10; 9, Peighton Nelson, sr., Monona Grove, 2:20.81; 10, McKenzie Gruner, jr., Baraboo, 2:20.81; Jada Zorn, jr., Fort Atkinson, 2:25.41.
1,600: 8, Lauren Pansegrau, jr., Middleton, 5:14.22; Dani Thompson, sr., Sun Prairie, 5:17.76; 5:17.76; Natalie Rhodes, sr., Madison Memorial, 5:21.03; Mara Talabac, jr., Milton, 5:27.69; Emma Gilbertsen, sr., Watertown, 5:28.23.
3,200: 6, Lauren Pansegrau, jr., Middleton, 11:15.66; 9, Zaira Malloy-Salgado, so., Middleton, 11:20.20; Dani Thompson, sr., Sun Prairie, 11:29.94; Mara Talabac, jr., Milton, 12:06.06; Reagan Zimmerman, jr., Sun Prairie, 12:08.52.
100 hurdles: 4, Madeline Hogan, so., Monona Grove, :15.39; 5, Ana Ashworth, jr., Madison Memorial, :15.47; 7, Anna Szepieniec, so., DeForest, :15.56; 9, Brooke Crosby, sr., Sun Prairie, :15.71.
300 hurdles: 1, Brooke Crosby, sr., Sun Prairie, :45.87; 7, Anna Szepieniec, so., DeForest, :46.50; Stacy Kipkoskei, fr., DeForest, :47.94; Kiara Malloy-Salgado, sr., Middleton, :48.26.
400 relay: 5, Stoughton (Savy Borroughs, sr.; Annie Tangeman, jr.; Natiya Ballard, fr.; Abigail Groleau, jr.), :50.03; Janesville Parker (Mya Barnes, fr.; Jeniyah Everson, so.; Hayley Kenyon, jr.; Emma Lippens, jr.), :50.65; Madison Memorial (Nevaeh Harden, so.; Jenai Miller, sr.; Adeja Shannon, sr.; Ana Ashworth, jr.), :51.06; Verona (Maggie Veak, sr.; Lilly Wepking, fr.; Lilly Hauski, so.; Joy Bailey, jr.), :51.34; Waunakee (Chloe Larsen, sr.; Summer Grigg, fr.; Kylee Grabarski, jr.; Sarah Bova, sr.), :51.87.
800 relay: Madison Memorial (Jenai Miller, sr.; Charlotte Sweet, sr.; Kiara Bissen, sr.; Ana Ashworth, jr.), 1:46.83; Sun Prairie (Brooke Crosby, sr.; Rachel Rademacher, jr.; Audrey Seefeld, fr.; Morgan Cross, jr.), 1:47.04; DeForest (Ashley Durnen, sr.; Stacy Kipkoskei, fr.; Alexys Scheuerell, sr.; Jocelyn Pickhardt, jr.), 1:47.13; Watertopwn (Emma Messerschmidt, sr.; Katelyn Ivie, jr.; AbbyGail Ready, fr.; Teya Maas, sr.), 1:50.63.
1,600 relay: 1, Waunakee (Sarah Bova, sr.; Kylee Grabarski, jr.; Darya Pronina, sr.; Chloe Larsen, sr.), 4:00.92; 5, Middleton (Kenzie Nickels, sr.; Kiara Malloy-Salgado, sr.; Brielle McDonald, sr.; Kaitlyn Peters, sr.), 4:06.03; 7, DeForest (Logan Peters, so.; Carleen Snow, sr.; Jocelyn Pickhardt, jr.; Anna Szepieniec, so.), 4:07.13; Fort Atkinson (Adyn Theriault, jr.; Jada Zorn, jr.; Sophie Chapman, jr.; Lauren Haas, sr.), 4:12.99; Stoughton (Claire Spilde, so.; Gina Owen, sr.; Cire Smith, so.; Ellie Trieloff, sr.), 4:13.86; Oregon (Teagan Phillips, jr.; Isabella Nowka, sr.; Halle Bush, sr.; Grace Riedl, jr.), 4:14.15.
3,200 relay: 8, Middleton (Kaitlyn Peters, sr.; Kiara Malloy-Salgado, sr.; Zaira Malloy-Salgado, so.; Brielle McDonald, sr.), 9:45.31; Waunakee (Darya Pronina, sr.; Mackenzie Wallace, jr.; Malia Niles, fr.; Anna Vanderhoef, sr.), 10:00.42; Sun Prairie (Ellen Darmstadter, jr.; Grace Kline, so.; Janelle Schulz, sr.; Kat Kopotic, sr.), 10:11.21; Oregon (Halle Bush, sr.; Amelia Hermanson, jr.; Clara Hughes, sr.; Grace Riedl, jr.), 10:19.42.
High jump: 1, Kyla Saleh, so., Waunakee, 5-6; 5, Hailey Campbell, so., Reedsburg, 5-2; 6, McKenzie Gruner, jr., Baraboo, 5-2; 10, Samantha Cook, fr., Waunakee, 5-2; Leah Burchardt, so., Beaver Dam, 5-2; Maddie Reott, so., Stoughton, 5-0.
Pole vault: 4, Zoe Jenks-Recker, sr., Monona Grove, 11-6; Charlotte Sweet, sr., Madison Memorial, 10-9; Amber Schoville, jr., Janesville Parker, 10-6; Carleen Snow, DeForest, 10-6; Audrey Seefeld, fr., Sun Prairie, 10-3; Emma Messerschmidt, sr., Watertown, 9-9.
Long jump: 2, Ruby Sandeman, sr., Sauk Prairie, 18-6½;10, Sarah Bova, sr., Waunakee, 17-7; Kyla Saleh, so., Waunakee, 17-0¾; Jeniyah Everson, so., Janesville Parker, 16-4.
Triple jump: 3, Anna Szepieniec, so., DeForest, 37-4; 6, Ruby Sandeman, sr., Sauk Prairie, 36-7¼; Chloe Larsen, sr., Waunakee, 35-2; Annie Tangeman, jr., Stoughton, 35-1½.
Shot put: 4, Bree Wannebo, jr., Oregon, 40-2½; 6, Kobi Davis, sr., Middleton, 39-10¼; 7, Evelyn Walker, sr., Madison La Follette, 39-10; 8, Riley Quinn, Watertown, 38-5¾; Madilyn Vander Sanden, so., Middleton, 33-11; Morgan Hahn, sr., DeForest, 32-5½.
Discus: 6, Evelyn Walker, sr., Madison La Follette, 129-9; 9, Riley Quiinn, jr., Watertown, 121-4; 10, Miranda Manghera, jr., DeForest, 117-4; Kobi Davis, sr., Middleton, 116-7; Jessa Alderman, jr., Janesville Craig, 114-5.
WIAA track and field preview: Division 2 boys names and numbers
MOCK MEET
Note: The mock meet combines all sectional performances and scores them as if they took place in one meet.
1, Jefferson 40; 2, Lodi 39; 3, Madison Edgewood 32; 4, Little Chute 28; 5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 26; 6, Freedom 22.5; 7, Valders 21; 8, Shorewood 20.5; 9, Plymouth 20; 10, Beloit Turner 19.5. Other leading area teams: 14, Lake Mills 14.5; 16, Monroe 13; 19, Lakeside Lutheran, 12.5; 24, Watertown Luther Prep 10.5.
TOP QUALIFIERS
100-meter dash: Luke Vance, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :11.07.
200: Luke Vance, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :22.51.
400: Brady Gotto, jr., Jefferson, :49.49.
800: Trenten Zahn, sr., Whitewater, 1:58.36.
1,600: Shane Griepentrog, jr., Valders, 4:16.28.
3,200: Shane Griepentrog, jr., Valders, 9:35.81.
110 hurdles: Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, :14.93.
300 hurdles: Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, :39.61.
400 relay: Mosinee (Drayton Lehman, sr.; Cyle Kowalski, sr.; Kyle Miller, jr.; Evan Utphall, jr.), :43.79.
800 relay: Monroe (Charlie Wiegel, so.; Lucas Finn, jr.; Lucas Sathoff, jr.; J.T. Seagreaves, jr.), 1:31.46.
1,600 relay: Jefferson (Brady Gotto, jr.; Sawyer Thorp, jr.; Preston Rutherford, sr.; Taylor Phillips, sr.), 3:24.71.
3,200 relay: Little Chute (Casey Deboth, sr.; Caleb Mostek, jr.; Drew Robinson, sr.; Riley Huss, so.), 8:19.66.
High jump: Kyle Wisniewski, so., New London, 6-8.
Pole vault: Luke Haase, jr., Osceola, 14-6.
Long jump: Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, 23-0½.
Triple jump: Camden Combs, jr., Beloit Turner, 45-6½.
Shot put: Logan Clearly, sr., Nekoosa, 62-2¾.
Discus: Nathan Gribble, sr., West Salem, 159-2.
AREA QUALIFIERS
(Area qualifiers in the top 10 noted by place)
100: Andrew Kelley, fr., McFarland, :11.52; Brody Nyffenegger, jr., Lodi, :11.59.
200: 3, Sam Mrochek, sr., Mount Horeb, :22.81; 5, Kyle Main, jr., Lakeside Lutheran, :22.89; 6, Nick Gehring, so., Madison Edgewood, :22.89; 7, Jonathan Holtz, sr., Watertown Luther Prep, :22.92.
400: 6, Nick Gehring, so., Madison Edgewood, :50.87; 7, Lucas Norland, sr., Edgerton, :51.08.
800: 8, Lucas Sathoff, jr., Monroe, 2:00.91; 10, Parker Heintz, jr., Lodi, 2:01.30.
1,600: 3, Leo Richardson, sr., Madison Edgewood, 4:27.54; 7, Riley Siltman, sr., Evansville, 4:28.83.
3,200: 2, Leo Richardson, sr., Madison Edgewood, 9:42.04; 5, Riley Siltman, sr., Evansville, 9:53.47; 6, Carter Scholey, fr., Belleville/New Glarus, 9:55.54; 7, Joseph Stoddard, so., Mount Horeb, 9:55.88.
110 hurdles: 1, Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, :14.93; 4, Christian Smith, sr., Lakeside Lutheran, :15.29; 5, Kyle Popowski, jr., Lake Mills, :15.60.
300 hurdles: 1, Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, :39.61; 5, Kyle Popowski, jr., Lake Mills, :41.30; 6, Matthew Hillmer, sr., Watertown Luther Prep, :41.45; 7, Jason Carpenter, jr., Monroe, :41.47.
400 relay: 4, Lake Mills (Carson Lund, jr.; Michael Stenbroten, jr.; Jaxson Retrum, sr.; Adam Moen, sr.), :44.39; 8. Mount Horeb (Joey Henderson, sr.; Cody Sveum, jr.; Marcus Weaver, sr.; Mason Weaver, so.), :44.72; 9, River Valley (Zach Gloudeman, jr.; Isaac Prem, sr.; Zach Vickerman, so.; Anthony Favreau, sr.), :44.76.
800 relay: 1, Monroe (Charlie Wiegel, so.; Lucas Flom, jr.; Lucas Sathoff, jr.; J.T. Seagreaves, jr.), 1:31.46; 4, Lodi (Lucas Heyroth, jr.; Marcus Malig, jr.; Cayden Coddington, sr.; Brody Nyffenegger, jr.), 1:32.18; 8, Lake Mills (Carson Lund, jr.; Michael Stenbroten, jr.; Jaxson Retrun, sr.; Adam Moen, sr.), 1:33.85; Mount Horeb (Joey Henderson, sr.; Cody Sveum, sr.; Marcus Weaver, sr.; Mason Weaver, so.), 1:34.34.
1,600 relay: 4, Watertown Luther Prep (Ben Cole, sr.; Jonathan Holtz, sr.; Atticus Lawrenz, sr.; Matthew Hillmer, sr.), 3:31.03; 10, Monroe (Jason Carpenter, jr.; J.T. Seagreaves, jr.; Jakar Broitzman, fr.; Lucas Sathoff, jr.), 3:32.33.
3,200 relay: Lodi (Parker Heintz, jr.; Sean Crowder, jr.; Amos Weber, jr.; Connor Pecard, fr.), 8:30.28; Belleville/New Glarus (Matthew Loshaw, jr.; Conor McCoy, sr.; Thomas Nelson, so.; Carter Scholey, fr.), 8:33.47; Lakeside Lutheran (Mark Garcia, fr.; Karsten Grundahl, fr.; Tyler Gresens, so.; Nate Krenke, jr.); Poynette (Tucker Johnson, jr.; Austin Kruger, jr.; Trent Chadwick, jr.; Trent Sickenberger, jr.), 8:38.36.
High jump: 3, De’Shawn Barsness, sr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 6-3; 4, Caden Thomas, jr., Madison Edgewood, 6-3; 9, Adam Moen, sr., Lake Mills, 6-1.
Pole vault: 9, Melvin McIntyre, sr., Lodi, 13-3.
Long jump: 1, Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, 23-0½; 3, Cam Fane, jr., Madison Edgewood, 21-9; 6, Jonah Heyerholm, so., Lakeside Lutheran, 21-0.
Triple jump: 5, Brody Nyffenegger, jr., Lodi, 43-4¾; 8, Carson Lund, jr., Lake Mills, 43-3¼.
Shot put: 10, Caleb Bunker, Monroe, 48-3.
Discus: 10, Austin Rennhack, sr., Columbus, 139-10; 12, Ryan Norton, jr., River Valley, 135-4.
WIAA track and field preview: Division 2 girls names and numbers
MOCK MEET
Note: The mock meet combines all sectional performances and scores them as if they took place in one meet.
1, Freedom 60; 2, Osceola 40; 3, Mosinee 32; 4, Shorewood 29.5; 5, Rice Lake 28; 6 (tie), Appleton Xavier, Madison Edgewood, Prescott 22; 9, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 21.5; 10 (tie), Eagle River Northland Pines, La Crosse Logan 20. Other leading area teams: 21, Columbus 11, Poynette 11; 25, Lodi 10.5; 16, Marshall 10.
TOP QUALIFIERS
100-meter dash: Isabel Roloff, jr., Shawano, :12.31.
200: Eliana Sheplee, fr., Rice Lake, :25.33.
400: Eliana Sheplee, fr., Rice Lake, :56.12.
800: Nora Gremban, fr., Eagle River Northland Pines, 2:15.00.
1,600: Nora Gremban, fr., Eagle River Northland Pines, 4:57.00.
3,200: Mikaela Helling, so., Two Rivers, 11:23.82.
100 hurdles: Ellyse Wolfrath, sr., Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, :15.03.
300 hurdles: Claire Selenske, jr., Mosinee, :46.38.
400 relay: Prescott (Grace Carlson, sr.; Jessie Urman, sr.; Abby Syverson, sr.; Tori Benck, sr.), :49.65.
800 relay: Prescott (Abby Syverson, sr.; Jessie Urman, sr.; Grace Carlson, sr.; Tori Benck, sr.), 1:44.11.
1,600 relay: Freedom (Ashley Vondrachek, sr.; Gwen Hinz, jr.; Macy Verhasselt, so.; Grace Hambel, jr.), 4:03.74.
3,200 relay: Shorewood (Isabella Lozier, jr.; Marcella Yatso, sr.; Louisa Fowler, so.; Annika Elliott, jr.), 9:40.10.
High jump: Kelli Knoble, jr., La Crosse Logan, 5-3.
Pole vault: Kendra Hewitt, sr., Campbellsport, 11-6.
Long jump: Kylie McCormick, sr., Appleton Xavier, 18-7.
Triple jump: Celina Lopez, jr., Ripon, 36-11½.
Shot put: Linnea Willer, sr., Freedom, 43-5¾.
Discus: Linnea Willer, sr., Freedom, 142-11.
AREA QUALIFIERS
(Area qualifiers in the top-10 noted by place)
100: Nikita Lebbie, jr., Madison Edgewood, :12.96; Lily Strong, Lodi, :13.08; Joelle Browne, Madison Edgewood, :13.26.
200: Lily Strong, so., Lodi, :26.59; Lauryn Milne, sr., Lodi, :26.65.
400: 9, Bre Lambert, Monroe, 1:00.65; Mya Hemling, jr., Lakeside Lutheran, 1:01.41; McKenzie Kruse, so., River Valley, 1:02.07.
800: Ellie Backus, fr., Watertown Luther Prep, 2:29.27.
1,600: Katelyn Chadwick, sr., Poynette, 5:23.96; Paige Krahn, fr., Lakeside Lutheran, 5:34.38.
3,200: Katelyn Chadwick, sr., Poynette, 11:55.70; Jessi Salimes, so., Edgerton, 12:19.44.
100 hurdles: 4, Mya Andrews, sr., Marshall, :15.84; 6, Amber Grosse, jr., Madison Edgewood, :15.98.
300 hurdles: 3, Amber Grosse, jr., Madison Edgewood,:46.68; 4, Mya Andrews, sr., Marshall, :46.75; 8, Elaine Clark, jr., Mount Horeb, :47.93.
400 relay: 4, Madison Edgewood (Brookelle Ternus, jr.; Joelle Browne, sr.; Victoria Rodriguez, so.; Nikita Lebbie, jr.), :50.90.
800 relay: 2, Madison Edgewood (Nikita Lebbie, jr.; Gillian Koning, fr.; Amber Grosse, jr.; Brookelle Ternus, jr.), 1:44.86; 6, Mount Horeb (Levi Arneson, so.; Elaine Clark, jr.; Myesha Thompson, so.; Grace Vesperman, jr.), 1:47.93.
1,600 relay: 4, Lodi (ella Puls, jr.; Lauryn Milne, sr.; Dylann Harrington, jr.; Lexi Meek, so.), 4:10.97; 9, Lake Mills (Jenna Hosey, so.; Ava Vesperman, fr.; Makena Vesperman, sr.; Lauren Winslow, sr.), 4:13.27; Columbus (Jaiden Dornaus, so.; Grace Kahl, so.; Aurora Pennington, jr.; Maya Pearcy, so.), 4:13.59.
3,200 relay: 10, Mount Horeb (Rhya Brandemuehl, jr.; Emily Fountas, sr.; Anna Ollendick, sr.; Grace Vesperman, jr.), 10:13.25; Lake Mills (Jenna Hosey, so.; Madison Hahn, so.; Ava Vesperman, fr.; Lauren Winslow, sr.), 10:19.59; Columbus (Jaiden Dornaus, so.; Emma Paulson, jr.; Aurora Pennington, jr.; Maya Pearcy, so.), 10:20.86.
High jump: 2, Megan Reddeman, sr., Poynette, 5-3.
Pole vault: 6, Samantha Pili, sr., McFarland, 10-0; 8, Megan Reddeman, sr., Poynette, 10-0.
Long jump: 2, Molly Kahl, sr., Columbus, 18-4¼; 8, Abigail Toepfer, jr., Lake Mills, 17-3¾.
Triple jump: 4, Lauryn Milne, sr., Lodi, 36-6½; 6, Molly Kahl, sr., Columbus, 36-0½.
Shot put: 2, Kayla Will, sr., Lake Mills, 41-3; 8, Ella Puls, jr., Lodi, 38-10.
Discus: 5, Kylee Doherty, jr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 121-0.
WIAA track and field preview: Division 3 boys names and numbers
MOCK MEET
Note: The mock meet combines all sectional performances and scores them as if they took place in one meet.
1, La Crosse Aquinas 66; 2, Edgar 42.5; 3, Benton co-op 35; 4, Sheboygan Lutheran 26; 5, New Lisbon 25; 6, Howards Grove 22.5; 7 (tie), Lancaster, Wild Rose 20.5; 9, Shiocton 19; 10, Kenosha St. Joseph 18. Other leading area teams: 17, Deerfield 13.
TOP QUALIFIERS
100-meter dash: Lukas Beck, sr., La Crosse Aquinas, :10.88.
200: Lukas Beck, sr., La Crosse Aquinas,:22.42.
400: Ben Dickinsen, so., Augusta, :50.55.
800: Owen Jones, sr., New Lisbon, 1:57.75.
1,600: Owen Jones, sr., New Lisbon, 4:26.26.
3,200: Andrew Skemp, sr., La Crosse Aquinas, 9:57.66.
110 hurdles: Brennen Dvorachek, jr., Reedsville, :14.92.
300 hurdles: Cade Stingle, so., Shiocton, :38.75.
400 relay: Edgar (Austin Dahlke, sr., Konnor Wolf, sr., Drew Guden, sr., Kyle Brewster, sr.), :44.01.
800 relay: Edgar (Drew Guden, sr.; Konnor Wolf, sr.; Ayden Weisenberger, jr.; Kyle Brewster, sr.), 1:31.38.
1,600 relay: Benton co-op (Chandler Kelly, sr.; Evan Graves, jr.; Ben Vandigo, jr.; Niko Karavergos, sr.), 3:27.63.
3,200 relay: Gillett (Conner Hanson, jr.; Evan Peterson, so.; Alex Peterson, so.; Derek Hanson, sr.), 8:22.48.
High jump: Cezar Garcia, sr., De Soto, 6-4.
Pole vault: Joseph Jensen, sr., Chetek/Weyerhauser, 13-0.
Long jump: Jordan Gaffney, so., Grantsburg, 21-5 ½.
Triple jump: Ethan Tratz, jr., Wild Rose, 44-1¾.
Shot put: Ben Pable, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph, 53-7.
Discus: Jack Misky, sr., Cuba City, 161-11.
AREA QUALIFIERS
(Area qualifiers in the top 10 noted by place)
3,200: Zach Huffman, jr., Cambridge, 10:10.32.
110-meter hurdles: 5, Dayton Lasack, jr., Deerfield, :15.70; 10, Dale Yerges, Cambridge, :16.00.
300 hurdles: 4, Dayton Lasack, jr., Deerfield, :41.12.
800 relay: 10, Cambridge (Jack Nikolay, sr.; Luke Knutson, sr.; Logan Knutson, jr.; Austin Trewyn-Colvin, sr.), 8:44.40; 14, Deerfield (Martin Kimmel, fr.; Kalob Kimmel, so.; Cody Curtis, fr.; James Connely, sr.), 8:46.99.
3,200 relay: 10, Cambridge (Jack Nikolay, sr.; Luke Knutson, sr.; Logan Knutson, jr.; Austin Trewyn-Colvin, sr.), 8:44.40.
Pole vault: 6, Ray Bach, sr., Deerfield, 12-6; 7, Jonathan Jones, Cambirdge, 12-6.
Shot put: 5, Ryan Lund, sr., Cambridge, 47-1; 11, Ezra Stein, sr., Cambridge, 45-4.
WIAA track and field preview: Division 3 girls names and numbers
MOCK MEET
1, Fennimore 48.3; 2, Benton co-op 43.5; 3, Royall 41.3; 4, Cashton 334; 5, Lancaster 33; 6, Shiocton 23; 7, Edgar 21; 8, Ladysmith 20; 9, Mishicot 19; 10 (tie), Boscobel, Gillett, Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran 18. Other leading area teams: 13, Deerfield 16.
TOP QUALIFIERS
100-meter dash: Steffi Siewert, so., Deerfield, :12.41.
200: Anetha Vogele, sr., Necedah, :26.25.
400: Brynlee Nelson, sr., Fennimore, :57.61.
800: Brynlee Nelson, sr., Fennimore, 2:16.61.
1,600: Kayci Martensen, jr., Benton co-op, 5:17.39.
3,200: Kayci Martensen, jr., Benton co-op, 11:11.45.
100 hurdles: Ziyannah Conner, sr., Independence, :15.11.
300 hurdles: Kendal Stingle, so., Shiocton, :46.39.
400 relay: Edgar (Rachel Brewster, sr.; Ella Morse, so.; Amber Skrzypcak, so.; Morgan Schnelle, so.), :50.63.
800 relay: Cashton (Adelynn Hyatt, sr.; Jaiden Hansbery, sr.; Braylee Hyatt, so.; Annie Schreier, sr.), 1:46.83.
1,600 relay: Fennimore (Lauryn Bunn, sr., Delanee Klaas, jr.; Braycee Nelson, fr.; Brynlee Nelson, sr.), 4:04.20.
3,200 relay: Boscobel (Lilah Glasbrenner, fr.; Abri Brown, jr.; Skyler Carlin, so.; Ellie Jillson, sr.), 9:56.41.
High jump: Adelynn Hyatt, sr., Cashton, 5-4.
Pole vault: Raegan Sorensen, sr., Unity, 12-3.
Long jump: Ava Washburn, so., Webster, 18-8¾.
Triple jump: Jessica Brueggeman, sr., Royall, 36-5¾.
Shot put: Emily Fink, sr., Three Lakes, 40-0¾.
Discus: Brooke Newmann, Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran, 117-9½.
AREA QUALIFIERS
(Area qualifiers in the top 10 noted by place)
100: 1, Steffi Siewert, so., Deerfield, :12.41.
200: 3, Steffi Siewert, so., Deerfield, :26.71.
800: Mara Brown, fr., Cambridgge, 2:28.10.
1,600: Ella Whinney, jr., Madison Country Day, 5:34.57.
Long jump: Brooke Mosher, sr., Waterloo, 15-7¼.
Triple jump: 10, Brooke Mosher, sr., Waterloo, 34-5¾.