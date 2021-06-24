Republicans to vote next week on $87.5 billion GOP-authored budget

The state Legislature next week will vote on the $87.5 billion GOP-authored biennial budget, which falls almost $3.7 billion short of Gov. Tony Evers' original proposal.

Republicans on the budget committee made use of an estimated $4.4 billion surplus to work more than $3 billion in tax cuts into the proposed 2021-23 biennial budget, but also stripped away several of Evers' high-profile measures like Medicaid expansion and drastically reduced other proposals like the governor's call for $1.6 billion in K-12 spending.

Republicans, who plan to take up the GOP-authored budget in the Assembly on Tuesday and the Senate on Wednesday, have said they don't anticipate any major changes to the document before the budget is sent to Evers.

Evers has not weighed in on the complete Republican budget but earlier this month said a full veto was "on the table." Evers and legislative Democrats mulled a full veto of the current budget two years ago, but the governor ultimately signed it, while using his partial veto power to make dozens of changes including an increase to education spending.