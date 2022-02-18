Republicans tour Milwaukee for possible 2024 convention site

MILWAUKEE — Republican National Committee officials toured Milwaukee on Thursday as they consider whether to hold the party's 2024 political convention there, four years after Democrats were picked to host their meeting that got scuttled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Gov. Scott Walker and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus were with GOP officials on the tour, which included a stop at the Fiserv Forum, home to the Milwaukee Bucks. Priebus previously served as chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC before joining Donald Trump's White House.
Other finalists for hosting the convention are Nashville and Salt Lake City. A decision is expected by August.
Milwaukee was picked by Democratic for its 2020 national convention, but that was moved mostly online and to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware due to the pandemic.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that local organizers have told Republicans that they have around $30 million in pledges and are planning to raise around $65 million to stage the event, which could lure up to 45,000 people to the city.
