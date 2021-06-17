Republicans unveil plan for $3.4 billion in tax cuts

With an unprecedented surplus projected, Legislative Republicans on Thursday unveiled plans for an estimated $3.4 billion in tax cuts.

Full details regarding the GOP proposal were not immediately available, but Republican leaders said the plan would include cuts to income and sales taxes, as well as put in place plans to eliminate the state's personal property tax, which applies to businesses.

Speaking with reporters before Thursday's budget meeting, GOP leaders said the cuts would result in $1,200 in savings for a typical family over the two-year period. The GOP-led committee will vote on the proposal Thursday.

Republicans said the plan will bring down the individual income tax for individuals making between about $24,000 and $263,000 would see their income tax drop from 6.27% down to 5.3%. That change would result in about $2.4 billion in savings, Republicans said.

Republicans pledged to include some form of tax cut early in the budget process. That plan was dramatically boosted following new projections released earlier this month that estimate the state will take in $4.4 billion in added tax revenue by mid-2023. Democratic lawmakers, including Gov. Tony Evers, pushed to use those funds on K-12 education and other state programs.