Republicans unveil plan for more than $3 billion in tax cuts

According to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, just shy of 74% of the GOP's income tax cut would go toward individuals with an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more.

The bureau reports that, under the tax cut, an individual making between $40,000 and $50,000 would save an average of $115 in tax year 2022, while someone making between $125,000 and $150,000 would see $999 in savings.

"There are over 1 million filers that are left out of this tax break," committee member Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said. "Individuals making $24,000 or less get nothing. Not a damn thing."

Republicans also voted to set aside about $202 million in state funds to pay for the elimination of the personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and machinery. However, Democratic lawmakers cautioned that formally doing away with the tax would require legislation to be passed at a later date, so that portion of the GOP tax cut isn't guaranteed.

GOP lawmakers pledged to include some form of tax cut early in the budget process. That plan was dramatically boosted following new projections released earlier this month that estimate the state will take in $4.4 billion in added tax revenue by mid-2023. Democratic lawmakers, including Evers, pushed to use those funds on K-12 education and other state programs.