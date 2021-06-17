Republicans unveil plan for more than $3 billion in tax cuts

Legislative Republicans on Thursday unveiled plans to use Wisconsin's unprecedented surplus to implement more than $3 billion in tax cuts.
The Republican-authored plan includes cuts to income and sales taxes, and puts in place plans to eliminate the state's personal property tax, which applies to businesses. Republicans also said their proposal, which was unveiled on the final day of the committee's budget deliberations, meets federal guidelines for education spending to allow the state to receive an estimated $2.3 billion in coronavirus stimulus funding.
Speaking with reporters before Thursday's budget meeting, GOP leaders said the cuts would result in $1,200 in savings for a typical family over the two-year period. The GOP-led committee will vote on the proposal Thursday.
Republicans said the plan will bring down the income tax for individuals making between about $24,000 and $263,000 from 6.27% to 5.3%. That change would begin with the 2021 tax year and result in about $2.7 billion in savings over the two-year period, Republicans said.
State Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, who was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers, said there was some concern over the tax bracket being targeted by Republicans, which covers married couples who make between about $32,000 and $351,000.
"It’s a very broad bracket," Barca said. "It's almost essentially a flat tax when you get to that level."
According to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, just shy of 74% of the GOP's income tax cut would go toward individuals with an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more.
The bureau reports that, under the tax cut, an individual making between $40,000 and $50,000 would save an average of $115 in tax year 2022, while someone making between $125,000 and $150,000 would see $999 in savings.
"There are over 1 million filers that are left out of this tax break," committee member Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said. "Individuals making $24,000 or less get nothing. Not a damn thing."
Republicans also voted to set aside about $202 million in state funds to pay for the elimination of the personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and machinery. However, Democratic lawmakers cautioned that formally doing away with the tax would require legislation to be passed at a later date, so that portion of the GOP tax cut isn't guaranteed.
GOP lawmakers pledged to include some form of tax cut early in the budget process. That plan was dramatically boosted following new projections released earlier this month that estimate the state will take in $4.4 billion in added tax revenue by mid-2023. Democratic lawmakers, including Evers, pushed to use those funds on K-12 education and other state programs.
Johnson also took aim at Republicans for using the unprecedented surplus on tax cuts, rather than spending more on long-term needs like education, infrastructure or health care.
"The GOP tax cut is eating our seed corn," Johnson said. "It's blowing the biggest opportunity that we have — our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our state, in our kids and in their precious futures."
The GOP proposal also includes adding $200 million to the state's budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of emergency, bringing the fund to an estimated $2.1 billion.
"That will make sure that we have money in our savings account that, whatever pandemic or recession comes in the future, we’re ready to meet that," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said.
If the Republican-authored budget is finalized Thursday, it will be sent to the state Senate and Assembly, where it is expected to be taken up later this month. If passed by both chambers, the budget heads to Evers, who has partial veto power, which he used in 2019 to make more than 70 partial vetoes, including one to boost K-12 spending by $87 million. A finalized budget is due by July 1.
Lawsuit dropped
The committee on Thursday unanimously approved Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s request to join a multistate dismissal agreement to drop a lawsuit challenging a rule created by President Donald Trump’s administration that bars taxpayer-funded clinics from referring patients for abortions.
Wisconsin, along with 20 other Democratic-led states, sued the Trump administration in 2019 after it created a rule preventing clinic providers that receive Title X funding from referring a patient for an abortion, even if the patient requests it. The rule also mandates that every pregnant patient receive a referral for prenatal care.
However, states chose to drop the lawsuit after President Joe Biden’s administration said earlier in April it would eliminate the rule by the end of the year.
Laws passed by Republicans in 2018 - after Kaul was elected but before he took office – require the state attorney general to get approval from the state budget committee before settling or dismissing lawsuits.
This story will be updated.