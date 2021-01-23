Right-wing radio talker says crude, left-wing ethics official trying to silence him

Dan O'Donnell and Scot Ross do not like each other.

O'Donnell, a conservative talk-radio host in Milwaukee and Madison, and Ross, the outspoken former leader of a liberal state advocacy group, have been trading shots over social media and in other public forums for years.

But now that Ross is a member of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, O'Donnell is accusing Ross of using his position to try to silence him — even though the Ethics Commission has no control over iHeartMedia, which is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission, and it was the Republicans O'Donnell usually backs who are responsible for partisans like Ross being able serve as state ethics watchdogs in the first place.

The pair's most recent dustup appears to have started with a series of tweets Ross sent Jan. 11 in which he calls O'Donnell a "white nationalist genital wart," calls for a boycott of iHeartMedia and asks why UW Health is advertising on iHeartMedia stations. UW Health buys ads on some of the stations through the Badgers Sports Network, which airs UW-Madison sports.