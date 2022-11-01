 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

River Road bridge over Interstate to be closed through June for repairs (copy)

  • 0
River Road

The River Road bridge over Interstate 39-90-94 is closed to traffic after a truck damaged the structure on Oct. 14. State transportation officials say the bridge leading to DeForest will be closed until at least June 2023 for "expedited" repairs. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

An overpass near DeForest hit earlier this month by a truck will remain closed for at least eight months for repairs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A boom truck hit the River Road bridge over I-39/90/94 on Oct. 14, causing significant damage and forcing authorities to close the road leading to Windsor and DeForest.

DOT spokesperson Michael Bie said Monday that agency officials had met with local leaders and are planning an “expedited project” to repair the damaged section of the bridge.

Plans are expected to be finalized by the end of this year, with construction to begin in May and be completed in June, Bie said.

People are also reading…

Bridge damage (copy)

Crews survey damage to the River Road overpass on Oct. 14 after it was hit by a boom truck on Interstate 39/90/94 in DeForest.

The bridge will remain closed until the work is completed.

DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said the closure will be an inconvenience as traffic will have to detour to one of two other Interstate crossings.

Aftermath of a collision between a truck and the River Road overpass on Interstate 39-90-94 Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

“It’s not a good thing, but it will be liveable,” Wolfgram said. “What are we going to do? The bridge is dangerous. We will be happy to have it fixed and in better shape.”

Wolfgram said she hopes the bridge can be raised.

“It has been hit before a couple of other times,” she said. “We’re going to want to make sure, if we can, that that doesn’t happen (again).”

Bie said that would require substantially longer than the planned repairs, but the overpass will be looked at as part of an ongoing study of the Interstate between Madison and Wisconsin Dells.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News