Robin Vos' attorney: Deleted private emails and text messages cannot be recovered

An attorney for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday more than 10,000 previously deleted documents related to the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election have been retrieved, but other deleted text messages or emails from private accounts cannot be recovered.

The documents were sought by liberal watchdog group American Oversight, which has filed multiple requests for records related to the ongoing election probe being conducted by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

In a hearing before Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, Vos' attorney Ronald Stadler said many of the documents, which come from government accounts and have not been made available to the public, are duplicates and may not be related to the review at all.

Much of Thursday's hearing focused on testimony from Stadler's expert witness Sean Harrington, who specializes in computer forensics, to discuss if deleted records can be obtained from a private cell phone or email account. Essentially, Harrington said deleted data isn't immediately removed from the device, but the longer the phone is in use, the higher likelihood that such deleted data has been purged.

Deleted records being sought by American Oversight could be six to nine months old at this point, making it highly unlikely such data is recoverable, Harrington added.

“In my experience, based on the phones I’ve worked on over the years, I would consider it to be highly unlikely to find text messages from that long ago or even two weeks ago, let alone six to nine months ago," he said.

Attorneys with American Oversight could raise further issue on the matter with the court after reviewing the new batch of recovered emails, but Bailey-Rihn said with regard to Vos' private accounts, "there's nothing further at this point that makes sense to investigate."

“I just don’t see that at this point any more time, expense or money is really relevant to the issues at hand to see if there’s possibly some way to recover deleted messages on a private phone," Bailey-Rihn said. "Granted, Speaker Vos is the speaker of the (Assembly), but he also is a private citizen and I don’t see how you can separate his private messages from his public messages — if in fact you could recover the deleted messages, which I think is doubtful."

Bailey-Rihn scheduled oral arguments in the case for July 21, but added she plans to wrap up the matter before her retirement at the end of that month.

The case is one of three records-related lawsuits filed by American Oversight against Vos, the Assembly and Gableman, who was hired by Vos last year to review the election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers.

In a separate case, Bailey-Rihn last week held Vos in contempt of court for failing to provide other requested documents, which include records created by contractors, including Gableman.

Vos and the chamber were given 14 days to comply with the judge's order or each would have to begin paying a $1,000 daily forfeiture — costs that could fall to taxpayers. If Vos and the Assembly provide proof they have complied with the state's public records law, the contempt ruling would be lifted. Vos and the Assembly have also been ordered to pay American Oversight's legal fees related to the contempt motion.

Vos pushed back on Bailey-Rihn's contempt order last week, saying, "it's a liberal judge in Dane County trying to make us look bad."

"We have followed the law," Vos said. "There is no problem with what we're doing. It's really them trying to stop our investigation. This all focuses on them not wanting to get to the truth of what happened in 2020. … You can't produce emails that you don't have."

In addition to funds allocated to Gableman, invoices show the Assembly has spent more than $160,000 in additional taxpayer funds to defend against the multiple lawsuits related to the GOP-ordered review. More than $141,000 of those funds have been spent in a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the agency's nonpartisan administrator, Meagan Wolfe, against Gableman's demand for a private, in-person meeting with Wolfe.

Another $18,000 has been spent on attorneys representing Vos and the Assembly in the three American Oversight cases.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

