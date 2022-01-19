Robin Vos backs Rebecca Kleefisch for governor, calls Tony Evers 'dysfunctional'

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is the least involved governor in the history of the state, and also backed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as the GOP's best option to win in November.

Vos, who has led the Assembly as its members drafted bills to expand police recruitment, reduce COVID-19 regulations and expand gun rights, said at a WisPolitics luncheon he realized Evers would likely veto the bills that will be on the Assembly floor beginning Thursday but said he didn't consider what the governor would do.

"We now have a dysfunctional governor," Vos, R-Rochester, said Wednesday. "I haven't spoken to Governor Evers in probably a year. We passed our budget with zero input from the governor."

Ahead of the 2022 primaries, Vos also said Kleefisch is the best Republican candidate for governor and that former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson, who was runner-up in the 2018 Republican primary for U.S. Senate, should not run in 2022. Vos said the best thing Nicholson could do for the Republican Party is step away from the governor's race. Nicholson is expected to announce his plans for the election as soon as this week.

In response, Nicholson said on Twitter, "Thanks, @repvos, for the political advice. Our elections are a mess, law & order is eroding, schools are failing. How about you focus on doing your job?"

Vos also took aim at Democrats running in the 2022 elections, saying there was little for them to run on.

"This list of things they can actually take credit for is super short," he said, referring to COVID-19 still being rampant, inflation being up and what Vos said was a lack of spending control and attention to the deficit.

The federal deficit in December was 85%, or $123 billion, smaller than what it was in December 2020, when Republican former President Donald Trump was still in office, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Vos continued to say the only thing Democrats can put forth in their campaigns is "to instill fear that somehow we are hurting democracy."

"The only thing they can talk about is this voting rights stuff," he said, adding that what Democrats call voting rights are just strategies for Democratic candidates to win elections.

Studies show stricter voting laws affect voters who lean more Democratic than Republican. A University of Chicago study found that the implementation of strict voter identification laws disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minorities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1