Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday called for cutting around $14 million in funding for University of Wisconsin System positions focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, saying those workers are "burrowed in like a tick on every single college campus."

Vos, R-Rochester, told conservative WISN-AM radio host Jay Weber that he's open to cutting more funding, saying the nearly $14 million only reflected positions explicitly mentioning diversity, equity and inclusion, "not the funding that actually implements much of their left wing agenda."

Vos' comments came as Republicans began rewriting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposal for the state's two-year spending budget, cutting the programs and measures they're against and offering alternatives.

His comments also came amid a tumultuous week at UW-Madison, as hundreds of students marched against what they deem the university's inadequate response to a video showing a white woman — believed to be a UW-Madison student — flinging racial slurs and stating she wants to see some Black people returned to slavery so she can abuse them. University statements criticized the video but said the woman's speech was legally protected.

Evers called Vos' proposal "ridiculous" and "wrongheaded."

"We have to take those issues very seriously," he told reporters Thursday in Eau Claire.

"We’re seeing it on campus at UW-Madison as we speak," he continued, in reference to the racist video.

The stated purpose of the UW System's DEI offices are to "improve the human condition for all, especially those of diverse racial and ethnic identities, nationalities, social and economic status, sexual orientations, gender identity/expressions, ages, physical and mental abilities, religious beliefs or political ideologies."

There has been a recent Republican push across the country to eliminate those offices. The push largely began after the conservative Manhattan Institute called for eliminating them, saying they "stifle intellectual diversity, prevent equal opportunity, and exclude anyone who dissents from a rigid orthodoxy."

Over 20 states have introduced anti-DEI bills. Some proposals seek to limit conversations about race on campus and others propose removing DEI positions in universities, the Brookings Institution reported.

Vos said the university system's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices contributed to the racial divide.

"If we don't figure a way to take race out of every single conversation and go to the colorblind society that Martin Luther King talked about, I think it's going to make even more division that we've had in the past," he said.

"I frankly think we have gotten to the point where instead of having an institute of higher learning, we have an institute of indoctrination," Vos continued.

The UW System spends about $13.6 million on DEI offices per year, according to a WisPolitics.com review. That's about 0.2% of the university system's $6.875 billion budget.

If Republicans send the governor a budget cutting DEI positions, Evers would have the ability to strike specific provisions from the document. His signing of the 2019-2021 budget included over 70 line-item vetoes.

In a statement, UW System President said, "Our students rightfully expect to be exposed to and learn from a range of cultures, ideas, and opinions."

He said the system is committed to educating a diverse group of students, "including those traditionally underrepresented in higher education, to meet our goal of increasing the number of graduates by 10 percent in the next five years."

Rothman added that the university system is reviewing the use of statements "that could be perceived as political which might be required for employment within the UW System."

"There should be no political litmus test for working at our universities," he said.