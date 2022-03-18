Robin Vos comes under fire from Republicans, Democrats for 2020 election comments

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos came under fire Thursday from both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and former President Donald Trump for politically crosswise statements he made a day earlier backing baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election while opposing calls to decertify the results, something experts say is impossible anyway.

Vos also dismissed as “foolish” a Republican state lawmaker’s use of a violent metaphor after the lawmaker was booted from a closed meeting with election deniers on Wednesday.

Speaking at a WisPolitics luncheon Thursday, Evers, who is up for reelection in November, said repeated claims of fraud in the 2020 election by top Republicans, including Vos, have only amplified the call for decertification — something that has also been urged by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who Vos hired last year to conduct a one-party review of the election at a cost to taxpayers of $676,000.

“I think he’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever met and I think this is one of the dumbest things he’s ever said,” Evers said in reference to Vos’ claim of widespread fraud.

“Robin Vos could end it today and say, ‘Gableman, go home. Stop your circus,’” Evers added.

Trump, who has repeatedly called on Wisconsin Republican lawmakers to undo the will of the voters and decertify the 2020 election, laid into Vos for agreeing with nonpartisan legislative lawyers who say the Legislature can’t decertify the results. President Joe Biden defeated Trump by nearly 21,000 votes and multiple audits and reviews have found no evidence of widespread fraud.

“Wrong!” Trump said. “If you rob the diamonds from a jewelry store, if you get caught, you have to give the diamonds back, votes should be no different.”

“There is so much fraud, as Vos knows, that this should be done quickly and easily,” added Trump, a Republican, who notably made more than 30,000 false or misleading statements during his four years in office.

Trump also pointed to a resolution Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, introduced seeking to reclaim the state’s 10 electoral votes already cast for Biden, a measure GOP leaders say they will not take up.

On Wednesday, Ramthun, a Republican candidate for governor, called Vos a bully and said the only way to deal with bullies is to punch them “right back in the nose” after Vos kicked him out of a meeting about decertifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin.

Ramthun, who has been pushing for decertification, which nonpartisan legislative lawyers say is constitutionally impossible, said in an online interview on YouTube that he was angry with Vos after the speaker did not allow him in the closed-door meeting that day.

Heated words

“It was the perfect opportunity to punch him right in the nose and say go pound sand, but I was concerned about the collateral damage,” Ramthun said after Vos kicked him out of the meeting.

“There’s only one way to treat a bully and that’s to punch him right back in the nose, but in this case I couldn’t take the chance because he could have just ended it and said, ‘Fine I’m outta here,’ and left. ... And then it would have been on me.”

He added, “I mean, I’m hypothetical here.”

Ramthun spoke with reporters in the hallway as the meeting was ongoing and said it should be open to the public. Vos, who has clashed with Ramthun before, called the meeting to discuss the legalities of decertifying the election with attorneys and advocates who support it and those who say it’s illegal.

In response to Ramthun’s comments Thursday, Vos said, “Rep. Ramthun says a lot of foolish things. This is one more on the list.”

Ramthun did not return a message Thursday.

Ramthun is one of several Republican candidates running for governor, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Kevin Nicholson. They are seeking to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Lawsuit update

Gableman’s review, which was originally planned to be finished last fall, has dragged on due in part to multiple legal challenges, Republicans have said.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford on Thursday agreed to add three additional individuals subpoenaed by Gableman to one of the ongoing lawsuits related to whether the former justice has the authority to demand in-person interviews as part of his probe as opposed to testifying before a legislative committee.

Gableman filed new subpoenas late last year seeking in-person meetings with Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission; the state Department of Administration’s chief information officer, Trina Zanow; and Sara Linski, a technical services employee with the Elections Commission. Lanford’s order allows the three individuals to join the ongoing lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

