Robin Vos could face two write-in candidates in final November election

ROCHESTER — One from the right, and one from the left.

Assembly Speaker could be facing two write-in challengers this fall in District 63, which he has represented since 2005. District 63 includes most of southern Racine County west of Highway 31, including Burlington, Sturtevant and Union Grove.

One would come from the right in the form of Adam Steen, the Republican challenger who narrowly upset Vos in the primary that ended Aug. 9.

Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Steen has been a fervent and unflinching supporter of decertifying the 2020 election. Vos, the Legislature's attorney and election law experts say decertification is constitutionally impossible even as Trump has continued pushing for it.

Steen has yet to concede his apparent loss in the primary — 5,084 votes to 4,824, according to the unofficial count — and is considering a write-in campaign, but has yet to commit to continuing his campaign.

The other write-in challenge would come from the left. Democrats are considering fielding a candidate in the district, even if their name cannot be on the ballot. Meg Andrietsch, chairwoman of the Racine County Democratic Party, said there are Democrats in District 63 considering a campaign, but no one has officially said they want to run yet.

Democrats have never come close to unseating Vos in the reliably red district.

In 2020, nearly $700,000 was spent in support of Democratic nominee Joel Jacobsen, and he still lost by more than 5,000 votes: 14,132 votes for Jacobsen, 19,919 votes for Vos.

In that election, more than $645,000 was spent in support of Vos, according to tracking by Transparency USA.

The combined $1.34 million was by far the most ever spent on Assembly campaigns in the district.

In the 2022 primary reportedly won by Vos, less than $185,000 was spent by the two candidates combined. Steen spent just over $52,000. He still has more than $12,000 cash on hand.

Jacobsen didn't come close to unseating Vos in 2020 and write-in campaigns are almost never successful. However, if a Steen campaign could siphon conservative votes away from Vos, it could be a tight three-way race despite only one candidate being on the ballot.

As the de facto leader of Wisconsin legislative Republicans and one of the most effective conservative legislators in state history, Vos has long had a target on him from Democrats, but the split within the Republican Party's base over decertification and Trump puts Vos in two opposing sets of crosshairs.