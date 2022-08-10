Robin Vos declares victory over Trump-endorsed Adam Steen, slams Michael Gableman as 'embarrassment to this state'

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos declared victory in a surprisingly close primary challenge against Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Adam Steen in a tight race largely driven by the former president’s lies and continued discontent about the 2020 presidential election.

He also called former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whom he hired to review the 2020 election, “an embarrassment to this state,” a stunning rebuke after Gableman endorsed Steen and appeared at Steen’s election night watch party at a Racine County funeral home.

Vos also said he would meet with the Republican caucus to discuss whether Gableman’s investigation, which has found no evidence of widespread fraud after costing taxpayers over $1 million, would continue.

Unofficial results from Racine County late Tuesday showed Vos leading Steen by 260 votes out of nearly 10,000. Vos spokesperson Jenny Toftness said the campaign confirmed his victory with the Racine County clerk.

No Democratic opponent will appear on the ballot to face Vos, R-Rochester, in November if he retains his lead in the primary election, giving him a clear path to another term. Steen, an election denier, was boosted last week by a Trump endorsement.

Vos, the state’s longest serving Assembly speaker and one of Wisconsin’s most influential Republicans, has fallen out of favor with Trump for not supporting his repeated calls to back the legally impossible decertification of the 2020 election. As a result, Trump has repeatedly referred to Vos as a “RINO,” which means “Republican in name only.”

Trump accused Vos of blocking efforts to secure Wisconsin’s elections, even though Vos has since 2020 steered through bills seeking to tighten election procedures, which were vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state’s 2020 presidential election.

Steen, who has spoken in favor of decertifying the election, held a campaign event Monday afternoon in Burlington featuring a “Vos tossing slingshot contest,” in which participants launched a “puppet representation of Robin Vos” using a bungie slingshot.

In late July, Vos had $223,290 cash on hand compared with Steen’s $13,185. Up until that point, Vos had raised about $120,500 and Steen had raised about $65,500, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.

Legislative races

While Vos’ lead over Steen was narrow Tuesday night, two other high-ranking Republican state senators were far ahead against Trump-supporting Republican challengers.

In a primary race against Senate Majority Caucus chair Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, election denier Jay Stone held about 25% of the vote to Wanggaard’s 75% late Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, also held just under 75% of the vote late Tuesday in his primary against two Republican primary challengers, Jeanette Deschene and Ruth Villareal. By press time Tuesday, the AP estimated that about 30% of the ballots had been counted. None of those Republican-leaning districts have Democrats on the ballot, meaning the primary victor is all but certain to win the seat.

In and around Dane County, candidates are facing off to fill several mostly Democratic-leaning districts whose current officeholders are retiring, running in other districts or seeking a different office.

The victors Tuesday will move on to the general election on Nov. 8. The winners in November will join the senators not up for reelection to become the first group of lawmakers to serve under the new 10-year legislative maps, which were settled in April after a long legal fight that spanned from Madison to the U.S. Supreme Court. The maps are likely to expand on Republicans’ majority in the Legislature, though the redrawn districts are unlikely to give them enough of a majority to override the governor’s vetoes.

In the 46th Assembly District covering Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie and parts of Madison’s East Side, five Democratic candidates faced off to fill the Assembly seat that has been held by departing Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, for the past two decades. Leading the pack with 36% of the vote late Tuesday was Dane County Sup. and Cottage Grove Village Board member Melissa Ratcliff, who was ahead of Sun Prairie City Council member Mike Jacobs, Dane County Sup. Analiese Eicher, Madison Ald. Syed Abbas and former Assembly aide Andrew Hysell.

The winner of the primary will face GOP candidate Andrew McKinney in the Nov. 8 election. New maps adopted earlier this year give the district a more than 30-point Democratic lean, meaning the winner of the primary will likely secure the seat in November.

In the 79th Assembly district covering parts of Middleton, Verona and Cross Plains, Democratic candidate Alex Joers, a former staffer of outgoing Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, is running for her seat against former NASA employee Brad Votava. Joers was leading Votava by about 50 percentage points late Tuesday.

That district has a 43-point Democratic lean, according to an analysis by Marquette Law School research fellow John Johnson. The winner will face Republican Victoria Fueger in the Nov. 8 election.

Covering much of western Dane County as well as some of Iowa and Green counties, the 80th Assembly District has a Republican and Democratic primary whose winners will face off for a seat that has been held for 20 years by retiring Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb. The 80th District has a 35-point Democratic lean, Johnson’s analysis shows.

With about half of the votes counted late Tuesday, Dane County Sup. Mike Bare was leading the Democratic field with just under half of the vote. He was leading Mount Horeb gun safety activist Anna Halverson with about 26% of the vote, Verona City Council president Chad Kemp with 20% of the vote as well as Belleville Village Board president Dale Yurs and former corrections officer Doug Steinberg, of Oregon.

In the Republican primary in the 80th Assembly District, painter Jacob Luginbuhl was leading business owner Nathan Graewin 57% to 43% with about half of the votes counted late Tuesday.

In the redrawn 33rd Assembly District, which includes northwest Rock County and the southern half of Jefferson County, Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann with 48.3% of the vote was trailing Scott Johnson, a farmer and consultant, who had 51.7% of the vote with 63% of them counted late Tuesday.

That district has a 4-point Republican lean, Johnson’s analysis shows. The winner in that district, formerly held by held by retiring Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, will face three-term Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, who currently represents the 43rd District. Vruwink opted to run in the 33rd after the new maps brought his hometown of Milton into the new district.

In Vruwink’s former Assembly district, now covering the area around Stoughton and Oregon, Village of Oregon trustee Jenna Jacobson had over 80% of the vote late Tuesday in a Democratic primary against former Edgerton mayor Matt McIntyre. The winner will face Republican Marisa Voelkel. That district has a 24-point Democratic lean, according to Johnson.

Beloit City Council member Clinton Anderson had about 75% of the vote to Ben Dorscheid’s 25%, with less than 10% of the vote counted late Tuesday, in the 45th Assembly District that includes parts of Beloit, Rock and Green counties. The district has been represented by outgoing Democratic Rep. Mark Spreitzer, who is running for state Senate, since 2014.

The district has a 15-point Democratic lean, according to Johnson’s analysis. The Democratic nominee will go on to face the sole Republican candidate Jeff Klett on Nov. 8.

Racine Journal Times reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this report.