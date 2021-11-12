Robin Vos downplays Sen. Ron Johnson's urging that GOP leaders take over elections in Wisconsin

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Thursday downplayed comments U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson made encouraging GOP lawmakers to tell local election officials to ignore guidance from the state’s bipartisan Elections Commission.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Vos said Johnson met with Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss topics like the economy and inflation, but “never got into elections.”

Johnson, of Oshkosh, declined to say what was discussed during the roughly hourlong meeting with legislative leaders, but told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel more than a week ago that state lawmakers should bypass the governor and Wisconsin Elections Commission and oversee state elections.

Asked whether Republicans plan to follow Johnson’s advice, Vos said “the Elections Commission has to follow the law by working with the Legislature. That’s in the statute.”

“That’s how it has to happen, so if that’s Sen. Johnson’s intent, he’s right: The Legislature has to be involved. But the idea of somehow that we’re going to take over elections and do all those things, I’ve never studied that,” Vos said. “I don’t know about it but that was not our discussion.”

Johnson has accused the Elections Commission of “systematically” violating laws related to how the 2020 election was run, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“There’s no mention of the governor in the Constitution” when it comes to running elections, Johnson told the newspaper. “It says state legislatures, and so if I were running the joint — and I’m not — I would come out and I would just say, ‘We’re reclaiming our authority. Don’t listen to WEC anymore. Their guidances are null and void.’”

Vos said he was unsure if state lawmakers have the authority to bypass the governor.

Several state Republicans have taken aim at the commission and its administrator, Meagan Wolfe, after allegations made by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling that the commission failed to follow the law by directing clerks that they did not need to send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOP lawmakers also have taken issue with an October report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which did not find any evidence of widespread fraud or abuse in the state’s 2020 election, but did make 48 recommendations to the Legislature and commission for improvements to how elections are run.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired this summer by Vos to conduct his own GOP-ordered probe into the election, on Wednesday said his investigation will now examine allegations from the Racine County sheriff. The Elections Commission has said the sheriff’s claims are misplaced, that no crimes were committed and the policy was discussed and voted on in public meetings.

Republican leaders in the state Senate on Wednesday subpoenaed the city of Madison seeking absentee ballot certificates returned in the 2020 election — documents the city refused to hand over to the Audit Bureau earlier this year. The subpoena is part of another investigation into the election, specifically related to the nonpartisan Audit Bureau’s report.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement the Audit Bureau is welcome to examine copies of election documents, but reiterated that the city stands by its position that federal and state laws require clerks to maintain control over election records.

