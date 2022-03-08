Robin Vos extends Gableman's election review through April, no added funds

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Michael Gableman have signed a new contract for the former state Supreme Court justice's ongoing review of the 2020 election — an agreement that expires on April 30 and does not include additional funding except for any lasting court battles.

The amended contract was filed in court Tuesday after Gableman's attorney James Bopp unveiled that the new agreement had been reached earlier in the morning while providing oral arguments in a public records case. Gableman, who was hired by Vos, R-Rochester, last summer at a cost of $676,000 in taxpayer funds, had been operating under a previous contract that expired at the end of last year.

The new contract maintains Gableman's existing budget, but does allow for the possibility of added funds if necessary to cover the costs of multiple lawsuits related to the probe, according to the agreement filed with the court. The contract also stipulates that Gableman consult with Vos after the lawsuits are concluded to determine if the review should end or if additional investigation is warranted.

Gableman's effort was originally planned to be completed last fall but failed to meet several deadlines, which Republican leaders attributed to ongoing court battles over the multiple subpoenas issued by Gableman with several mayors and election officials.

The new agreement was signed the same day Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington affirmed a ruling he made last week ordering for the release of hundreds of pages of documents related to Gablmena's review requested by liberal watchdog group American Oversight . Remington said he has no intention to undermine the review, but added the documents in question are "much to-do about nothing" and Gableman is bound by the state's public records law.

Remington ruled that Vos and Gableman "arbitrarily and capriciously" denied or delayed access to more than 700 pages of records and ordered those documents to be released, but he put the order on hold until after Tuesday's hearing. The records were originally filed with the court at the end of January.

"I read them forward and backward, up, down and back and forth and based on my knowledge, training and experience, there’s nothing here," Remington said of the records. "Upon my careful review, I can find no documents in this pile of papers that, if released, would undermine the investigation.”

"These documents do not support the argument that there has been an investigation, much less the conclusions that have been made by the Office of Special Counsel," Remington added.

Bopp argued on Tuesday that releasing those documents "can reveal the direction and focus of the investigation" and would make it easy for the public to identify those involved in the probe.

“When a quarterback passes to a wide receiver he doesn’t telegraph the pass," Bopp said. "That’s exactly what we’re talking about here.”

Remington ruled that Gableman had no basis for withholding the public records, which the former state Supreme Court justice requested to keep secret as they pertained to "strategic information to our investigation," according to court documents.

Remington also ordered Vos, Gableman and the Assembly to each pay $1,000 in damages to American Oversight and cover the group's legal fees — costs that could very well fall on taxpayers. Remington's ruling is likely to be appealed.

The case is one of three public records lawsuits filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Vos, his attorney Steve Fawcett and Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel.

The records, which have also been requested by several news outlets including the Wisconsin State Journal, pertain to Gableman's ongoing review of the 2020 election, which focuses on a number of things including election administration, guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and private election grants provided to cities to administer the presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are the public's records," American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg said. "The public is paying for them and the public is paying for this investigation.”

Westerberg also questioned why the records were being withheld after Gableman made public comments on his review at a Wisconsin Republican Party meeting and in a Monday night interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight.

In roughly four-minute discussion, Gableman and Carlson shared multiple inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 presidential election, including unfounded claims of 100% voter turnout at several Wisconsin nursing homes and that cities taking money from Center for Tech and Civil Life, the nonprofit heavily funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, to administer the election amounted to bribery.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

Gableman's ongoing review has drawn bipartisan criticism with a growing number of lawmakers, including a handful of Republicans, calling for the probe to be shut down.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud and multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of irregularities.

Gableman last week presented to the Assembly committee on elections is second interim report from his review. He also suggested the Legislature decertify the results of the 2020 election, which experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described as a legal and constitutional impossibility — and something Vos has staunchly opposed, despite growing pressure from far-right conservatives.

Gableman also called for the "elimination and dismantling" of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, based largely on guidance the agency provided in 2020 to not send poll workers to nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vos also has opposed dismantling the agency he was a key player in creating less than seven years ago.

Racine Journal Times reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this report.

