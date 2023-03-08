Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signaled Wednesday that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to spend $290 million of the state's projected surplus on repairs to Milwaukee's American Family Field is "dead" and legislative Republicans plan to craft a new agreement to extend the Brewers lease in Wisconsin.

Vos' comments to reporters Wednesday come after a statewide coalition of business owners, former lawmakers and other vested individuals announced the creation of the Home Crew Coalition, a new group supporting ongoing talks to keep the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin "for the next generation."

But according to Vos, Evers' proposal to provide a portion of the state's projected surplus to cover repairs and renovations in exchange for a new lease that would keep the Brewers in Milwaukee through 2043, is unlikely to come to fruition.

"I imagine his plan, as devised, is dead," Vos said. "But hopefully a different plan can come forward that will have some legs.”

Vos said he has not had formal conversations on the matter, but said his hope is to craft an agreement similar to the state's 2015 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. That agreement included $250 million in state funds to help pay for Fiserv Forum, the Bucks' arena.

Vos also said he'd like to see an agreement that extends the Brewers' lease even further. The current lease runs through the end of the 2030 season.

“I think there has to be a different deal put together," Vos added. "Again, I haven’t talk about it with the Senate, I haven’t talked about it with our caucus, so I don’t want to get into all the details, but at the same time I think the deal that he cut is not a very good one for the taxpayer.”

Evers' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Evers' proposed 2023-25 biennial budget includes a request for a one-time allocation to go toward more than $400 million in needed upgrades to the stadium covered under the park's lease, which is held by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District.

By providing the $290 million in one-time state funds, rather than through bonding, the state would save close to $200 million over the lease term, according to the governor’s office. The state also projects to receive more than $400 million in revenue from the stadium through income and sales tax over the proposed new lease.

Previously, a portion of funding for the stadium was generated through a five-county sales tax that imposed a 0.1% tax on residents in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Racine and Washington counties. The Miller Park sales tax was retired in 2020 by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which operates as the park's landlord.

The Home Crew Coalition is being is chaired by Milwaukee-area restaurant owner and developer Omar Shaikh. Its creation comes as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle express support for finding an agreement that keeps the Bewers in Milwaukee beyond the current lease.

Shaikh in a statement described the Brewers as "a point of pride for Wisconsin and it's important that we do what is needed to ensure Major League Baseball is preserved in our state for the next generation."

“Generating thousands of jobs and billions in direct spending, it’s important that we recognize the massive economic impact the team and the ballpark have on our state," Shaikh added. "Through our collective efforts, the Home Crew Coalition aims to deliver that message statewide and ensure the Brewers can call American Family Field their home for years to come.”

Officials have said American Family Field has had a $2.5 billion statewide economic impact since it opened in 2001.

Other members of the coalition include; Andrew Disch, political director of North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters; retired attorney and former chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin Mike Grebe, who also previously served as CEO of the conservative Bradley Foundation; former state Sen. Dan Kapanke, owner of the La Crosse Loggers Baseball Team; Commercial Association of REALTORS Wisconsin President Tracy Johnson; Prevea Health CEO Ashok Rai; Peggy Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee; NAIOP Wisconsin CEO Jim Villa; and Rob Zerjav, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.