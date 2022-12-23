Robin Vos: Janel Brandtjen 'inept', hopes new election committee chair could generate bipartisan consensus

Calling his previous pick for the position “inept and incapable of generating consensus,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he hoped his new choice to head the Assembly elections committee can generate bipartisan support for changes to election laws, including requiring military personnel to show verification before voting.

Vos, R-Rochester, said he also hoped Rep. Scott Krug, R-Nekoosa — who will succeed Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menominee Falls, as the committee’s chair — can garner enough support to pass a measure allowing clerks to count absentee ballots the Monday before an election. That provision was included in an amendment to a broader bill that Assembly Democrats opposed.

Vos, who has been critical of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission but has stopped short of calling for it to be dismantled, said Republicans are seeking “some sort of reasonable regulation on some of these issues” without inhibiting anyone’s ability to vote.

Military voting caught statewide attention earlier this year after a top Milwaukee election official allegedly ordered three military absentee ballots under fake names and had them sent to Brandtjen’s home. Military members don’t have to register to vote in Wisconsin and aren’t required to verify their identity before being provided an absentee ballot, something the official allegedly wanted to draw attention to.

“I want every person in the military to vote, period,” Vos said. “But I also think they should have to show an ID or prove who they are, some sort of additional verification.”

Absentee military ballots make up 0.07% of total requested ballots, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Before the November 2022 election, members of the military requested 2,747 absentee ballots; there were 2,700 requests ahead of the 2018 general election.

Beyond the military absentee voting measure, Vos said he hopes Krug can help pass the “Monday count” legislation. As it stands, poll workers can’t count ballots until the day of an election. That means big cities like Milwaukee often post large numbers of votes at midnight or later, something former President Donald Trump falsely said was proof the election was being stolen from him.

“Monday count” legislation would give election officials extra time to count ballots, something Brandtjen in February said could “give bad actors an extra day to cheat.”

“There’s some of these things that we should be able to get done for election reform that aren’t hyperpartisan, or at least don’t have to be unless you choose to make them,” Vos said. “I hope we might be able to focus on some of those. That’s why I picked a different committee chair.”

Brandtjen recently announced she was running for state Senate after becoming one of the Assembly’s most prominent election deniers and having Assembly Republicans vote her out of participating in the chamber’s closed caucus, citing a lack of trust in her.

As Republicans scrutinized the 2020 election and sought to change voting rules partially under Brandtjen’s lead last session, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed more than a dozen election bills and said he would oppose any measure that would make voting more difficult.

Evers’ spokesperson had not responded to a request for comment on whether he would support a bill requiring military members to provide additional verification before voting.

“These don’t all have to be partisan issues,” Vos said. “(Brandtjen) was very, very adept at making everything hyperpartisan, looking backwards, and I don’t know if that’s the way to get election reform done.”

Republicans have repeatedly sought to tighten the rules around voting, something they say would make voting more secure without making it harder to vote. Democrats have called those same measures efforts to suppress voting.

A Wisconsin State Journal review found that in 22 years of changes to Wisconsin voting laws, there’s little evidence to suggest either that stricter voting laws have dampened turnout or that making voting easier has led to more people cheating at the ballot box.