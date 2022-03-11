Robin Vos ordered to produce deleted records from 2020 Wisconsin election review

A Dane County judge on Thursday ordered Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to produce deleted records related to the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election.

Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos to produce the deleted emails from his government accounts by March 23. She also told Vos’ attorney Ronald Stadler to investigate the possibility of producing deleted records from private email accounts or text messages — records Stadler said he cannot produce. Vos, R-Rochester, said in a recent deposition he regularly deletes emails and text messages.

“If they can’t be produced, I want an expert or somebody to explain why they can’t be produced,” Bailey-Rihn said. “They’re certainly relevant.”

The case is one of three records-related lawsuits filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight against Vos, the Assembly and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Vos last year to review the election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers.

American Oversight has issued several requests for records from Vos, Gableman and other state officials seeking documents related to Gableman’s ongoing review of the 2020 election. The group’s attorney Christa Westerberg said those requests cover late May through mid-September of last year.

Westerberg added that state officials have not yet responded to four other records requests issued in August and September of last year. Stadler said responses to those requests will be provided in the coming days.

American Oversight has also asked to interview a former Vos employee who was in charge of the speaker’s emails for a period of time before leaving the office.

Bailey-Rihn ordered Stadler to either have the employee sit for a deposition or find someone to answer questions on her behalf regarding the records.

“We need to start moving this along and wrapping this up,” Bailey-Rihn said of the ongoing case.

In a separate American Overisght case, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington recently ordered the release of hundreds of pages of documents related to Gableman’s review.

Remington ordered Vos, Gableman and the Assembly to each pay $1,000 in damages to American Oversight and cover the group’s legal fees — costs that could very well fall on taxpayers. Remington’s ruling is likely to be appealed.

Remington said the documents were “much to-do about nothing” and showed little evidence of a formal investigation.

Despite that, and bipartisan calls for Gableman’s review to conclude, Vos earlier this week signed a new contract extending the probe through April 30.

The new contract maintains Gableman’s existing budget, but does allow for the possibility of added funds to cover the costs of multiple lawsuits related to the probe, according to the agreement filed with the court. The contract also stipulates that Gableman consult with Vos after the lawsuits are concluded to determine if the review should end or if additional investigation is warranted.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

