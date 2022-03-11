 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robin Vos ordered to produce deleted records from 2020 Wisconsin election review

A Dane County judge on Thursday ordered Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to produce deleted records related to the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election.

Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos to produce the deleted emails from his government accounts by March 23. She also told Vos’ attorney Ronald Stadler to investigate the possibility of producing deleted records from private email accounts or text messages — records Stadler said he cannot produce. Vos, R-Rochester, said in a recent deposition he regularly deletes emails and text messages.

“If they can’t be produced, I want an expert or somebody to explain why they can’t be produced,” Bailey-Rihn said. “They’re certainly relevant.”

The case is one of three records-related lawsuits filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight against Vos, the Assembly and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Vos last year to review the election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers.

American Oversight has issued several requests for records from Vos, Gableman and other state officials seeking documents related to Gableman’s ongoing review of the 2020 election. The group’s attorney Christa Westerberg said those requests cover late May through mid-September of last year.

Westerberg added that state officials have not yet responded to four other records requests issued in August and September of last year. Stadler said responses to those requests will be provided in the coming days.

Robin Vos extends Gableman's election review through April, no added funds

American Oversight has also asked to interview a former Vos employee who was in charge of the speaker’s emails for a period of time before leaving the office.

Bailey-Rihn ordered Stadler to either have the employee sit for a deposition or find someone to answer questions on her behalf regarding the records.

“We need to start moving this along and wrapping this up,” Bailey-Rihn said of the ongoing case.

In a separate American Overisght case, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington recently ordered the release of hundreds of pages of documents related to Gableman’s review.

Remington ordered Vos, Gableman and the Assembly to each pay $1,000 in damages to American Oversight and cover the group’s legal fees — costs that could very well fall on taxpayers. Remington’s ruling is likely to be appealed.

Remington said the documents were “much to-do about nothing” and showed little evidence of a formal investigation.

Despite that, and bipartisan calls for Gableman’s review to conclude, Vos earlier this week signed a new contract extending the probe through April 30.

The new contract maintains Gableman’s existing budget, but does allow for the possibility of added funds to cover the costs of multiple lawsuits related to the probe, according to the agreement filed with the court. The contract also stipulates that Gableman consult with Vos after the lawsuits are concluded to determine if the review should end or if additional investigation is warranted.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • ELIZABETH BEYER
  • Updated
  • 0

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • Updated
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • EMILY HAMER and LUCAS ROBINSON Wisconsin State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • Updated
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • Updated
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

