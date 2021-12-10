Robin Vos says Biden is president, but won't disavow baseless claim that he 'stole' the election

The Wisconsin Assembly's top Republican is refusing to say baseless claims that Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election are merely conspiracy theories.
Speaker Robin Vos told WDJT-TV in an interview that aired Thursday that many people legitimately believe Republican Donald Trump was cheated out of the presidency.
A small percentage of voters and witnesses made mistakes on their absentee ballot certificates in 2020. Here are some examples of the kinds of errors that were either allowed or corrected by the clerk in order to permit the ballot to be counted.
"I think people put ideas forward, sometimes they are proven to be true, sometimes they are not proven to be true, but I wouldn't say they are conspiracy theories," Vos said.
Asked if he believes Biden stole the election, Vos said only that Biden is the president.
Vos hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman earlier this year to investigate the 2020 election in Wisconsin. Gableman has taken intense criticism from Democrats for
hiring partisan assistants but Vos defended him, saying he wants people who will ask questions and do research working on the probe.
Vos went on to say he believes Gableman's team should conduct their interviews behind closed doors, comparing the probe to a criminal investigation when police refuse to release details until their work is complete. Gableman is not a prosecutor or a detective and has no arrest or charging powers but Vos still said investigations shouldn't be conducted in public.
"I just think they all need to shut up," said Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach. "They know the election wasn't stolen and they are sowing doubt with the coming (2022) November election."
Photos: Election Day 2020
The Orpheum Theatre serves as a polling location on Election Day in Madison, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Young voters fill out their ballots at the Orpheum Theatre.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Voters cast ballots and election officials process absentee ballots at the polling place at the Orpheum Theatre on Tuesday.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Signs notify voters of the polling place at the Orpheum Theatre, on Election Day in Madison.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A voter leaves the O’Keeffe Middle School polling place on the morning of Election Day.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Margaret Berg and her friend Katya Maes walk along North Shore Drive in Madison in United States Post Office box costumes. Berg made the costumes out of boxes from new patio heaters, and the two women walked around downtown Madison the morning of Election Day.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Voters fill in ballots behind privacy screens at the Olbrich Gardens polling place on Election Day in Madison, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Election officials Tom Otto and Alex Foote feed absentee ballots into the voting tabulator machine at the O’Keeffe Middle School polling place on Election Day in Madison. Absentee ballots were delivered to each polling location, and election officials spent the day processing them.
RUTHIE HAUGE
One of Madison’s busiest polling places, O’Keeffe Middle School, had a slow stream of voters in and out of its doors on Election Day in Madison, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Election officials Jess Wilson and Jessie Chmell process absentee ballots at the the O’Keeffe Middle School polling place.
RUTHIE HAUGE
According to the Dane County Clerk, Olbrich Gardens is one of Madison’s busiest polling places.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Election official Sharon Lewandowski sanitizes a voting booth at the Olbrich Gardens polling place on Tuesday.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Voters wait in line and fill out ballots at Olbrich Gardens Tuesday morning.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Election Official Bonnie Buchanan sits at the voter registration table at Olbrich Gardens.
RUTHIE HAUGE
An election official wears disposable gloves to hold a stack of absentee ballots as she waits in line to put them into the voting machine at Olbrich Gardens on Tuesday morning.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Voters and election officials stream in and out of the commons at Olbrich Gardens Tuesday morning.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A voter fills in her ballot at the O’Keeffe Middle School polling place on Election Day in Madison, on Tuesday.
RUTHIE HAUGE
An election official moves from one station to another to process absentee ballots while a voter fills in his ballot behind a privacy screen, at O’Keeffe Middle School Tuesday morning.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A voter fills out a ballot behind a privacy screen at O’Keeffe Middle School Tuesday morning.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Logan Millenbah holds a sign, directing voters to the Chazen Museum polling place on Election Day in Madison, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A Prius with “Vote” written on the windows is parked outside of the Memorial Union at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which serves as a polling place on Election Day.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Signs direct voters to the polling place within the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union on Election Day.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Election Official Lindsey Weiss stands in line to process voters’ absentee ballots at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union polling place on Tuesday morning.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Voting booths are empty as election officials wait in line to process absentee ballots at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union Tuesday morning.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Hand sanitizer and “I voted” stickers are available for voters at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union polling place, on Election Day.
RUTHIE HAUGE
University of Wisconsin - Madison psychology major Madeline Wellman poses for a portrait with a #BadgersVote mask, outside of Smith Residence Hall on Election Day.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Election official Nate Stevens assists voter Joan Wheeler with curbside voting outside of the Faith Bible Community Church polling place on Election Day in Madison, on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Election officials and University of Wisconsin-Madison Juniors Kisa Sow and Jordan Shapiro wait on the sidewalk of West Johnson Street for curbside voters, as a person sleeps on a doorstep behind them, on Election Day in Madison.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A cyclist rides past the Orpheum Theatre polling place on Election Day.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Robert Crisler stands on the side of Dayton Street, holding a sign directing voters to the poling place at Nicholas Recreation Center, at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, on Tuesday afternoon.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Londyn and Lily sit in the back of a mini van as a small crowd gathers in the plaza at the corner of North Carroll and State streets in support of the anti-racism movement, on Election Night in Madison, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
RUTHIE HAUGE
As a small crowd gathers near the Capitol, Jalynn Hoffer (3) peeks through an opening in the art installment the evening of election night.
Ruthie Hauge Photography
Londyn and Lily play in the plaza at the corner of North Carroll and State streets as a small crowd gathers in support of the anti-racism movement, on election night in Madison, on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
RUTHIE HAUGE
The marquee at the Orpheum Theatre reads "Vote out voter suppression," on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Scott Ball uses a flashlight to see the carne asada steak on his grill, during an outdoor election results party in the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood of Madison, on Tuesday night.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Frances Ball, 9, plays a glowing stacking game in the rooftop tent of a camper, while the election news is projected on a screen below her, at an outdoor election results party in the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood of Madison Tuesday night.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Neighbors gather for an outdoor election results party in the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood of Madison, on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Frances Ball, 9, and Anna King, 9, sit on a blanket and watch the election news at an outdoor election results block party.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Annie Kubena and her dog Vinnie settle in for a long night of watching election news, at their home in Madison, on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Gary Olson and Tony Cass watch election coverage on televisions at Wilson’s Bar in Madison on election night.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Sports and election coverage are shown on televisions at Wilson’s Bar in Madison on Tuesday night.
RUTHIE HAUGE
