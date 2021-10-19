Robin Vos says requests for public documents are an effort to 'torpedo' election investigation

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday said those seeking public records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election are trying to "torpedo" the effort and he plans to release those records when the one-party probe is finished.

Vos' comments came after liberal watchdog group American Oversight issued its second lawsuit this month seeking records related to the investigation into how the 2020 election was conducted. A Dane County circuit judge earlier this month ordered Vos to release records related to the probe, which have also been requested by the Wisconsin State Journal, as well as other media outlets.

During an interview with WPR's "The Morning Show," Vos, R-Rochester, said his hope is the investigation — which is being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and was originally planned to be finished by the end of October — will now be completed before the end of the year. Vos did not say if the investigation could cost more than the $676,000 in taxpayer dollars allocated to the effort in June.

“It really depends on how we keep going forward, I mean we are discovering more and more on a regular basis about things that happened in the election," Vos said.

When asked for specifics, Vos pointed to ballots submitted by voters who identified as "indefinitely confined," a subset of voters who claimed to be confined due to illness, disability or infirmity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of voters who identified as indefinitely confined increased significantly. Such voters don't need to include a photocopy of their ID when they mail their ballot in.

Leading up to the April 2020 election, Dane and Milwaukee county clerks had erroneously instructed voters that anyone could identify as indefinitely confined because of the pandemic. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered clerks to stop giving the advice in March, more than half a year before the November election.

Vos also pointed to cities that received private grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to help administer the 2020 presidential election. The five cities at the focus of Gableman's probe - Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine - all received CTCL funds. All told, the organization provided grant funding to more than 200 communities across Wisconsin.

“Imagine it happened in reverse where the Koch brothers gave millions of dollars to only turn out people of white background in the suburbs," Vos said. "People would say that is crazy. Well that’s exactly what happened with the money from Zuckerberg in reverse, where they focused only on turning out minorities in large cities.”

Republicans have claimed the private group essentially took over administration of the 2020 election in Green Bay, but officials there have said the allegations are completely without merit, and that it followed state and federal laws. A federal judge found nothing in the law to prohibit clerks from using the money.

Vos said he believes President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, but added he has reason to believe Wisconsin's election was "tainted."

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

With regard to records requests made by American Oversight and media organizations, Vos said releasing documents before the investigation is complete would be like a district attorney releasing records in the middle of a murder investigation.

"They do not put out for public display, for everyone to read, who they’re talking to and who they’re investigating, giving an advantage to people who actually committed the crime to avoid prosecution," Vos said. "That’s exactly what would happen if we decided to put all the documents out."

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ruled on Oct. 8 that Vos and Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel had "unjustifiably withheld and refused to release" the records requested by American Oversight. Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos and Blazel to immediately provide the documents or show cause to the contrary at a hearing scheduled for Nov. 5.

On Monday, American Oversight filed a new lawsuit identifying Vos as the sole defendant for not releasing the requested documents in a timely manner.

“Speaker Vos has done everything in his power to protect this investigation from scrutiny," Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight, said in a statement. "Finger-pointing, name-calling, and indulging conspiracy theorists are all perfectly legal — but ignoring the open records statute is not. It’s time for Speaker Vos to follow the law and make these documents available to the public.”

Gableman in recent weeks pared back his initial request for election-related documents from the cities of Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine and the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He also agreed, for now, to hold off on interviews with the WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe and mayors and city clerks in the five cities.

Gableman has said he reserves the ability to seek additional documents or demand interviews in the future if necessary.

