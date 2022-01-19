Robin Vos says Tony Evers is least involved governor

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said at a WisPolitics luncheon Wednesday that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is the least involved governor in the history of the state, noting his lack of communication with the Republican Legislature and what Vos said was Evers' "15 seconds" of involvement in passing last year's budget.

He also suggested he regretted how former Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman's investigation into alleged widespread voter fraud unfolded, saying it could have been "neater" but derided Democrats for their rhetoric regarding the investigation, which has cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and is projected to extend into February.

"It could have been neater," he said, adding, "I did not appreciate the level to which the left feels like their only issue is protecting people's right to vote as if we're trying to take it away."

Vos later added that Democrats call "voting rights" what he considers to be Democrats' strategies to win the elections, days after a Waukesha County judge ruled absentee ballot drop boxes are not allowed in the state.

He also criticized the media for being the only group "obsessed" with Gableman's ongoing investigation that continues despite a recount and court decisions affirming that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Vos, who has led the Assembly as its members drafted bills to expand police recruitment, reduce COVID-19 regulations and expand gun rights, said he realized Evers would likely veto the bills that will be on the Assembly floor beginning Thursday but said he didn't consider what the governor would do.

"We now have a dysfunctional governor," Vos, R-Rochestor, said Wednesday. "I haven't spoken to Governor Evers in probably a year. We passed our budget with zero input from the governor."

Ahead of the 2022 primaries, Vos also said Rebecca Kleefisch is the best Republican candidate for governor. He also said that Kevin Nicholson should not run in 2022, adding that the best thing he could do for the Republican Party is step away from the governor's race. Nicholson is expected to announce his plans for the election as soon as this week.

