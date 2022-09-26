Robin Vos sues to block subpoena issued by U.S. committee investigating Jan. 6 insurrection (copy)

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos filed a lawsuit over the weekend seeking to block a subpoena issued by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol regarding a phone call Vos had with former President Donald Trump this summer.

Committee chair and U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., issued the subpoena on Saturday, which references a July phone call Vos, R-Rochester, had with Trump in which the former president asked Vos “to take measures to change the result of the 2020 Presidential election in Wisconsin,” according to the subpoena document first reported by Politico.

Vos filed a suit on Sunday in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, arguing the subpoena “imposes an undue burden, seeks to infringe on Speaker Vos’ legislative immunity from civil process, lacks a lawful purpose, and was issued from an unlawful Committee,” according to court documents. The lawsuit has been assigned to Chief Judge Pamela Pepper.

“In short, the Committee is demanding Speaker Vos appear for a deposition to answer questions irrelevant to the Committee’s investigation, with virtually no notice, in the closing days of his reelection campaign, merely because of the Committee’s public relations scheme,” the lawsuit states.

Vos’ spokesperson Angela Joyce said the deposition, which had been ordered for Monday, has since been canceled.

Vos said he was surprised to receive the subpoena, adding that he has no information to provide the committee regarding the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol.

“Given how close we are to the midterms, this subpoena seems to be more about partisan politics than actual fact-finding,” Vos said. “The Constitution protects these sorts of communications, and in light of the clear political nature of this request, we intend to go to court to fight for the immunity given to state leaders under these circumstances.”

Trump called Vos in July in another effort to have the Rochester Republican pursue decertification of the 2020 presidential election based on the former president’s claims that the election was stolen for President Joe Biden.

“It’s very consistent,” Vos said told WISN in July regarding the call. “He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained to him that it’s not allowed under the Constitution. He has a different opinion and then he put the tweet out. That’s it.”

Vos was referring to previous comments Trump made in which he referred to Vos as a “long time professional RINO” — a reference to “Republican in name only,” a derogatory term Republicans attach to members of the party they feel aren’t loyal enough.

Decertification cannot happen under state law or the U.S. Constitution and Vos’ refusal to entertain Trump’s call for overturn the election’s results has drawn the ire of the former president, who earlier this year endorsed Vos’ primary challenger Adam Steen. Vos narrowly avoided being unseated by Steen, who plans to run against the speaker as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 election.

Trump’s most recent assertion is that the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s July ruling barring the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state means any ballot dropped into a drop box in the 2020 election should be deemed illegal.

The decision by the state’s high court applies to future elections, not past ones, including the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Biden by close to 21,000 votes. A recount, reviews and court decisions have found no evidence of widespread fraud.