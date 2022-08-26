Robin Vos withdraws subpoenas issued by Michael Gableman's election review

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has withdrawn subpoenas issued last year by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman — who was fired by Vos two weeks ago — demanding in-person meetings with several state and local officials as part of the now closed GOP-ordered review of Wisconsin's 2020 election.

A letter sent Thursday to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway signed by Vos, R-Rochester, and Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel indicates the subpoena issued last year "is withdrawn and all obligations for compliance are terminated." Similar withdrawal letters were sent to others subpoenaed by Gableman, including officials with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

"Speaker Vos has finally recognized that this cynical and divisive exercise should be ended," Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said in a statement Friday.

"Despite wasting over one million dollars of taxpayer funds, the Special Counsel has only fanned false conspiracy theories and harmed public confidence in Wisconsin elections," Haas said. "The voters and the public should observe and ask questions about our elections, but they can also have full confidence in the security and integrity of Wisconsin elections."

The subpoenas were issued last year as part of Gableman's effort to interview officials in the state's five largest cities. The former state Supreme Court Justice later requested that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors to meet with him or else face jail time, leading to a pending lawsuit over the matter. Several officials, including Rhodes-Conway, said they would meet with Gableman, but objected to doing so in a private setting as he demanded.

"Ends with a whimper, not with a shout," Wisconsin Elections Commission member Ann Jacobs, who had also been subpoenaed, tweeted Friday with an image of a similar withdrawal letter.

Similar subpoenas issued to Elections Commission staff, the city of Racine and its mayor, Cory Mason, were also withdrawn.

After providing copies of two subpoena withdrawal notices to The (Racine) Journal Times, Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney added that the city had received at least seven different subpoenas related to the Gableman investigation but only received withdrawals for two from Indiana attorney James Bopp, who is representing the Office of Special Counsel in the lawsuit.

"I requested clarification from the Bopp Law Firm, because two subpoenas were dated September 2021, two were dated October 2021, and three were dated December 2021, for Racine-related persons or entities," Letteney said in an email. "The withdrawal notice from the Bopp Law Firm has attachments only withdrawing the two from October 2021."

In response, Letteney said, Bopp Law Firm "later clarified that all subpoenas for Racine-related persons or departments have been withdrawn."

Bopp, who had not responded to a request for comment Friday, wrote in a letter last week to Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Ralph Ramirez that the subpoenas remain valid because they were issued by the state Assembly, not Gableman.

Status conference

Bopp's letter contradicted an earlier statement by Vos that Gableman's office, not just his job, has been shut down. In announcing the firing on Aug. 12, Vos said, "it is beyond clear to me that we only have one choice in this matter, and that's to close the Office of Special Counsel."

A status conference has been scheduled for next Tuesday in the case.

"We will await word from the Court but the only reasonable step at this point is for the lawsuit to be voluntarily dismissed by the attorneys for the Special Counsel’s Office," Haas said.

In a separate lawsuit, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul last year challenged Gableman's authority to demand an in-person interview with the Wisconsin Elections Commission's nonpartisan administrator, Meagan Wolfe. Kaul has argued demanding private interviews outside a public setting is illegal.

$1.1 million cost

Gableman was hired last summer by Vos following pressure from former President Donald Trump, who continues to promote false claims of a "stolen" 2020 presidential election. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

The taxpayer-funded review was initially budgeted $676,000, though legal fees and other court costs have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million — all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers. Gableman was paid more than $100,000 to lead the review.

Gableman in March proposed that the Legislature consider decertifying the results of the election but later backed off on that in a private memo to Vos, in which the former justice acknowledged the idea is a "practical impossibility." Decertification cannot happen under state law or the U.S. Constitution.

Vos fired Gableman three days after the longtime GOP lawmaker narrowly avoided being unseated in a primary election by longshot candidate Adam Steen, who was endorsed by both Trump and Gableman. Steen plans to run against Vos as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 election.