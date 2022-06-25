Roe v Wade decision takes center stage at Wisconsin Democratic Party convention

Those attending the state Democratic Party’s convention in La Crosse Saturday — one day after the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn its landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade — offered a united message that reproductive health will play a pivotal role in the midterm election.
Speaking at a rally in the La Crosse Center lobby, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is seeking reelection this fall, said the 2022 election “is going to be remembered for the next generation as the election that came after Roe was overturned.”
“We have got to win every statewide race and send a message that will be remembered for decades to come that if you take rights away from Wisconsinites, you are going to lose your seat in office,” Kaul said.
The sentiment in the crowd at the Democratic Party’s convention stood in contrast to the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s state convention last month in Middleton. Republicans at the event were united behind U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is running unopposed in the August primary, but chose not to endorse candidates in other statewide races, including governor, where a packed field of candidates are seeking the chance to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this November. The Democratic state party does not endorse candidates until after the primary.
While the state party looks to defend GOP challenges against Evers and Kaul, who U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, described as the "brick wall in Wisconsin," a packed field of candidates are running to oust Johnson this fall. Johnson has supported federal abortion bans in the past and praised the leaked Roe draft opinion earlier this year.
“When we organize for and participate in this fall’s elections, Roe v. Wade is on the ballot and every voter, we have to exhort them to look to this issue: You stand with Wisconsin's women and America's women, or not," Baldwin said. "Please send me a Democratic partner in the U.S. Senate."
Among Democratic Senate candidates, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson are scheduled to speak Sunday.
Candidates for several congressional districts, including those running for the U.S. House Rep. Ron Kind's open seat in the 3rd Congressional District covering western Wisconsin, also spoke Saturday. Democratic candidates vying to replace Kind include Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, whom Kind has endorsed, Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath and Mark Neumann.
The only Republican running for the seat is Derrick Van Orden, who lost to Kind in 2020 and was criticized by Democrats for being in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
District 2 Rep. Mark Pocan said holding onto Kind's district will be critical to maintain the party's slim four-seat majority in Congress.
"If we don’t hold Ron Kind's swing seat, we likely don’t hold that majority," Pocan, D-Black Earth, said.
While the 3rd Congressional District is near evenly 50-50 split, the 1st Congressional District in southeast Wisconsin, which is currently held by Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, saw its margin fall from a 10-point Republican lean to a 2-point GOP advantage under new maps.
Ann Roe, who is running against Steil this November, also spoke to the significance of women's reproductive health on the ballot.
“As the parent of two children, one of whom woke up with fewer rights than she had yesterday, I am sickened and I am angry," Roe said.
But while candidates championed a message of unity Saturday, Democrats must overcome the historical challenges the party in presidential power almost always faces during midterm elections. In addition to surging gas prices and inflation, Marquette Law School polling earlier this month found that voter enthusiasm is higher among Republican voters.
The high court's decision on the historic 1973 reproductive rights case led state abortion providers to suspend abortion procedures as they faced the removal of the constitutional guarantee to abortion that permitted medical providers to administer thousands of abortions in Wisconsin each year for decades. But as the 19th-century near-total abortion ban takes effect, it almost certainly will face legal challenges.
“We are here because, now that the Supreme Court has spoken, all of us must speak,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said. “What happens in November, what happens in the years to come, will shape all of our lives and the lives of Americans for generations.”
Among the first questions before the courts will be whether that 1849 law — which prohibits doctors from providing abortions unless the procedure would be necessary to protect the mother's life and contains no exemptions for rape and incest — is still in effect.
Evers has said he would do "everything in his power" to fight the ruling through legislative, executive or judicial action. That includes offering pardons to physicians who are convicted for providing abortions.
“This is ridiculous,” Evers told reporters Saturday. “Clemency will be offered to anyone that is charged and convicted.”
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday signed an executive order he said should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota from facing legal consequences in other states.
Abortion remains legal in Minnesota. Walz has vowed to reject requests to extradite individuals who are accused of committing acts related to reproductive health care that are not criminal offenses in Minnesota.
Speaking with reporters in an online press conference Saturday morning, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow said Evers’ comments show that “he is for his activist base and he is going against the will of the people.” He downplayed the impact of the Supreme Court's decision on the upcoming elections.
"All they really said yesterday was 50 years ago an activist bench made a decision that wasn’t constitutional and put that into place, so they’re correcting that," Farrow said. “Is it causing any change to the political landscape? There is a standard that people have. Republicans know that we’re pro-life.”
Farrow also said any changes to Wisconsin's 173-year-old anti-abortion law should be handled by the Legislature. Republicans who control the state Assembly and Senate on Wednesday rejected Evers’ call for a special session to repeal the state's abortion ban.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has said he supports exceptions for instances of rape and incest, but it remains uncertain if such an amendment would be supported by the majority of his caucus or Republicans in the Senate.
Evers told reporters Saturday he would veto any effort by the Legislature that does not bring reproductive rights back to where they were under Roe v. Wade.
"If they’re messing around with the old law, adding things to it or subtracting things from it, that’s not going to work because we will not be at where we were two days ago," he said.
The four major Republicans running to unseat Evers this fall – former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Tim Michels, management consultant Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport – have largely praised the Supreme Court’s ruling.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Evers in the Nov. 8 general election.
Kaul has said he would not use Department of Justice resources to enforce the state's abortion ban. But with Kaul also up for reelection in November, a future Republican attorney would change course.
Statewide Marquette Law School polls conducted between September 2012 and last October found that, on average, 25% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases and almost 35% said it should be legal in most cases, while 23% said it should be illegal in most cases and 12% said it should be illegal in all cases. An average of 4% of respondents over the 11 polls said they did not know enough to have an opinion.
In Wednesday's Marquette Law School Poll, 27% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases, 31% said it should be legal in most cases, 24% said it should be illegal in most cases and 11% said it should be illegal in all cases.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
