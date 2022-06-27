Ron Johnson calls attorney behind Wisconsin Republican elector scheme a victim of 'radical left'

An attorney involved in the effort to pass then-Vice President Mike Pence documents falsely stating Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2020 is a victim of the "radical left" who needs to be supported, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Friday in newly revealed audio.

Johnson's comment came as the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection continues to unpack a wide-ranging scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which appears to involve former Dane County Circuit Court Judge James Troupis, who Johnson defended on Friday.

"Cleta Mitchell is a hero," Johnson said on Friday at the Wisconsin Statewide Election Integrity Summit, referring to an attorney who advised Trump during his failed attempt to stay in power. "There are so many people. The latest victim is Jim Troupis — there are so many victims of the radical left that need to be supported."

The Oshkosh Republican's comments came the same week texts revealed Troupis, who represented Trump in a failed effort to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results, tried to get Johnson to pass documents falsely stating Trump won Wisconsin to Pence on Jan. 6.

The Jan. 6 committee has revealed Trump was told repeatedly by his campaign advisers and Justice Department officials that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Yet Trump continued to lie to his supporters. Meanwhile, his attorneys, including Troupis, were orchestrating false slates of electors in key swing states, including Wisconsin, to give Pence the pretext to disrupt the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6. Pence refused to go along with the scheme.

Asked why and how Johnson considers Troupis a victim, Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said Monday, "The corporate media and the radical left are engaging in politics of personal destruction and it’s sick."

Henning did not directly answer two questions about whether Johnson has been interviewed by the FBI or subpoenaed by any law enforcement entity. Troupis did not respond to the same question Monday.

Text messages released last Tuesday by the Jan. 6 committee revealed Johnson's chief of staff told Pence's aide that Johnson needed to pass those documents along to Pence as the vice president was set to confirm Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. Johnson initially denied any involvement in the attempt to hand off the documents.

But the fallout continued when text messages revealed Troupis had first texted Johnson to pass along those documents to Pence.

"We need to get a document on the Wisconsin electors to you for the VP immediately,” Troupis told Johnson at 11:36 a.m. Jan. 6, 2021, according to texts provided to conservative media outlet Just the News. “Is there a staff person I can talk to immediately. Thanks Jim T.”

Johnson then put Troupis in touch with chief of staff Sean Riley before Riley contacted and was subsequently rebuffed by Pence's aide.

Those revelations came before Pence's former chief of staff, Marc Short, told CBS' Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan that Johnson was not directly involved in the scheme to pass those documents along to Pence. But Johnson's decision to connect Troupis and Riley after Troupis alluded to the Wisconsin elector document contradicts that claim.

In a message to the Wisconsin State Journal on Sunday, Henning referred to Short's comments and said, "This is an extremely relevant piece of information that a senior aide more senior than the aide that our COS was corresponding with who is saying it was a staff to staff conversation and Sen. Johnson didn’t have involvement."

She did not explain the contradiction between Short's statement and the Troupis-Johnson text messages.

“The only victims in this saga are the Wisconsin voters who Ron Johnson and the Trump campaign tried to disenfranchise by pressuring Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election," American Bridge 21st Century spokesperson Brad Bainum said in a statement about Johnson's comments on Friday. "Ron Johnson keeps proving he’s totally untrustworthy and unfit to represent Wisconsin in the Senate.”

