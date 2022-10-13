Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes on the offensive in fierce second debate

In the last scheduled U.S. Senate debate, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes repeatedly went after each other's records with a far livelier and more aggressive energy than in last week's showdown.

Taking advantage of TMJ4 debate rules that allowed for rebuttals, the U.S. Senate candidates traded barbs on public safety, the economy and the candidates' use of taxpayer dollars.

The debate came after a Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday showed Johnson with a 6-point lead over Barnes among likely voters. In August, Barnes led the Oshkosh Republican by 7 points.

Moments after the debate began, Barnes chided Johnson for inheriting wealth and a business connection from his spouse's family.

Johnson responded by calling the Democrat a "performer" and an "actor," who is repeating slogans that staffers wrote for him.

"Take anything Mr. Barnes says with a huge grain of salt," Johnson said.

Minutes later, Johnson took a hit at Barnes for the latter's use of state police to drive around the state, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Barnes responded by highlighting Johnson's use of taxpayer funds to travel between Florida and Washington D.C.

The economy

Johnson blamed inflation on "out-of-control deficit spending," adding that he voted against most of the measures that he said led to it. He said the solution to inflation is to stop deficit spending and growing the national debt.

"You have to have the courage to vote no, and I voted no," Johnson said about large spending packages, calling for American energy independence to mitigate rising costs.

Barnes said he would combat inflation by passing a "middle-class tax cut" and making the child tax credit permanent. He then attacked Johnson on supporting a 2017 Republican-led tax package, which included a provision that mostly benefited the wealthiest Americans, including some of the senator's top donors.

"Middle-class families are footing the bill for millionaire lifestyles and it needs to stop," Barnes said about Johnson using taxpayer money to fly between Florida and Washington D.C.

Later, Johnson said Congress shouldn't set a minimum wage and used the question to attack President Joe Biden's administration on inflation and its impact on the value of wages.

"The individuals working at minimum wage are a very small percentage," Johnson said. "Most people looking for jobs right now are making 12, 13, 14 or 15 dollars an hour, starting wage."

About 1.5% of all hourly workers made wages at or below the federal minimum wage in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Barnes brought up that he has supported a $15 minimum wage since 2015.

"I haven't really found evidence he actually had a real job in the private sector," Johnson said about Barnes, adding that his humble beginnings and work experience taught him about how to help the economy grow.

In his response, Barnes said "the worst part" was that Johnson had humble beginnings but turned his back on everybody else, recalling the Oshkosh Republican's comments earlier this year that Wisconsin had enough jobs.

Later in the debate, Barnes highlighted that the business Johnson helped run was started by his spouse's family.

“Senator Johnson takes a lot of credit for his business-in-law,” Barnes said.

Police reform

A discussion of eliminating qualified immunity for police officers and Congressional legislation spiraled into attacks about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the 2020 demonstrations across the country, including in Wisconsin.

Johnson called for keeping qualified immunity for police officers, saying taking it away would be "a real assault on law enforcement."

Johnson said that pushes for defunding law enforcement have negatively affected police recruiting.

Similar to the last debate, Barnes used the law enforcement issue to go after the Oshkosh Republican on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

In return, Johnson said he repeatedly condemned the violence on Jan. 6. Like Barnes, Johnson returned to talking points used in the last debate, going after the lieutenant governor for his response to the Kenosha riots, which Republicans have said worsened the unrest.

Barnes called for restoring trust between police and the communities they serve.

Immigration

Asked how he would work across the aisle to reduce the crisis at the southern border, Barnes was light on specific policy proposals, calling for a "pathway to citizenship" and "comprehensive immigration reform."

Barnes dodged a second question later in the debate on specifics for providing immigrants with American citizenship, saying, "We should process them immediately into a path to citizenship."

Johnson said in his experience as a senator he had dozens of hearings on "our open border and our broken immigration system," saying he worked across the aisle to address unaccompanied minors crossing the border and other issues.

Johnson blamed the influx of immigrants on Biden.

Abortion

Asked at what point life should be protected, Barnes said he supported going back to the policies present under Roe v. Wade. He went after Johnson's opposition to abortion rights.

Johnson on Thursday again called for a referendum allowing voters to decide what limits should be present in state abortion law.

He criticized a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers recently called for, which would have allowed voters to propose and repeal state laws like the state's near-complete abortion ban.

War on Ukraine

In the first foreign policy question in either of the Wisconsin U.S. Senate debates, Barnes said he's "proud of the Ukrainian" people. He said there's no appetite for U.S. soldiers getting directly involved in the conflict and called for more sanctions on the Russian government.

Johnson called for more transparency over weapons shipments to Ukraine.

Barnes brought up reports that the FBI warned Johnson he might be a "Russian asset." Johnson said a "corrupt" FBI set him up with the briefing as the debate audience, which appeared to favor Barnes, laughed.

Praise for opponent, almost

After nearly an hour of going after one another, the candidates were asked to say what they admired about their opponent.

It almost worked out.

"The senator has proven to be a family man, and I think that's admirable," Barnes said. "That's absolutely to be respected. He speaks about his family. He's done a lot to provide for them."

Johnson wasn't as complimentary.

"I appreciate the fact that Lt. Gov. Barnes had loving parents, a school teacher, a father work third shift, so he had a good upbringing," he began. "I guess what puzzles me about that is with that upbringing, why is he turned against America?"