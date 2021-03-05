Ron Johnson: No decision on 2022 run but leaving office is 'probably my preference now'

Once the measure clears the Senate, the House will have to approve the Senate version before shipping it to Biden, which Democrats want to do before the last round of emergency jobless benefits run dry March 14. Democrats hold a 51-50 advantage in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties.

Johnson called the bill unnecessary and said Wisconsin would get less state and local aid than other states because its unemployment rate is lower than some other states, something he attributed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision last spring to strike down the state’s stay-at-home order. The state’s unemployment rate has tracked about a percentage point lower than the national average for the past decade.

He said the bill would reward states such as California, Illinois and New York that imposed stricter lock-down measures than Wisconsin.

Johnson's Democratic counterpart, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, renewed her call on Friday for passage of the spending plan, which she said would help states, localities and Tribal governments continue providing essential services to people during the public health and economic crisis.