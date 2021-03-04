Ron Johnson pledges to set up roadblocks for $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has pledged to set up roadblocks to slow down the passage of a $1.9 trillion Democratic COVID-19 relief bill the Senate could now debate into the weekend.

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who has described the massive stimulus package as unnecessary, said he plans to force a full reading of the 700 to 800 page document, which could take 10 hours.

He said he also plans to work with his Republican colleagues to introduce a litany of amendments to the bill to try to force lengthy votes and more debate on the legislation, a procedure he called a "vote-a-rama" in an 1310 WIBA radio interview.

"We need to keep this process going so we can highlight the abuse, how this is not COVID relief, how this is a boondog(gle) for Democrats," Johnson said. "I’m going to lead the effort to resist it."

Johnson send he plans to gather more than a dozen Republican lawmakers to be on the Senate floor to offer continuous amendments.