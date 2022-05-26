Ron Johnson says critical race theory, 'wokeness' responsible for school shootings

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said he opposes new gun laws and blamed "wokeness" and critical race theory for school shootings days after a gunman in Texas killed 21 people, almost all of whom were elementary school students.

"This is a society-wide problem, a society-wide sickness that is not going to be solved by some gun law, additional gun laws here in Washington D.C.," the Oshkosh Republican told Fox Business host Neil Cavuto.

Asked whether stiffer background checks could curb future school shootings, Johnson said people will always fall through the cracks. He clarified in the interview some people shouldn't have guns but said there are issues in making the determination of who shouldn't be able to buy firearms.

"The solution lies in stronger families, more supportive communities, I would argue renewed faith," he said. "We've lost that. We stopped teaching values in so many of our schools. Now we're teaching wokeness. We're indoctrinating our children with things like CRT, telling, you know, some children they're not equal to others and they're the cause of other people's problems."

CRT refers to critical race theory, a decades-old academic framework used in graduate courses to understand how racism has affected laws and institutions. It is not taught in elementary schools, though conservatives have often conflated it with lessons focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. The concept has become a campaign talking point among conservatives trying to galvanize their base.

Cavuto pushed back, saying school shootings have been going on long before "wokeness" and critical race theory.

"I think CRT has been going on under the radar for quite some time as well," Johnson said. "Wokeness has been, liberal indoctrination has been. This is a much larger issue than what a simple new gun law's going to, it's not going to solve it, it's not going to solve it."

Johnson's comments came a day after Democrats blocked his effort to codify the Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety into law.

That measure calls for the clearinghouse to include information about threat prevention, preparedness, protection, mitigation, incident response and recovery.

“It’s a good idea,” Johnson said. “It could save lives. It is an action, when people are calling for action following this tragedy.”

Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blocked action on the bill Wednesday, saying he would focus instead on a measure that would authorize federal agencies to monitor, analyze, investigate and prosecute domestic terrorists. Republicans blocked that bill Thursday.

Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

