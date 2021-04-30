Ron Johnson says FBI warned him he was target of Russian disinformation

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson confirmed this week that the FBI warned him in August he was the target of Russian disinformation U.S. intelligence officials believe the foreign adversary was using to promote its interests in the lead up to the November presidential election.

But Johnson, who told The Washington Post this week he received such a warning, said he disregarded it due to a lack of evidence intelligence officials provided him.

"Regarding reports that I received an FBI briefing warning me that I was a target of Russian disinformation, I can confirm I received such a briefing in August of 2020," Johnson said in a statement to The Washington Post. "I asked the briefers what specific evidence they had regarding this warning, and they could not provide me anything other than the generalized warning. Without specific information, I felt the briefing was completely useless and unnecessary (since I was fully aware of the dangers of Russian disinformation).