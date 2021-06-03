Ron Johnson says he's still undecided on re-election bid

As the 2022 midterms come into focus, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is saying he's still undecided on whether to run for re-election and is unlikely to make a decision anytime in the near term.
Johnson, R-Oshkosh, told a media panel Thursday he doesn't feel any pressure to make a decision on running for a third term, despite former President Donald Trump already endorsing him in April, telling him to "run, Ron, run" in a statement from the former president's Save America PAC.
"I think I have plenty of time," Johnson said. "These campaigns are way too long, they spend way too much money, and so I think I’m doing the Wisconsin public a favor. I’m actually probably doing anybody who might want to run for this seat a favor, too, just kind of delaying this whole campaign."
Johnson continues to fundraise despite holding off on a decision, raising more than half a million dollars in the first three months of year.
Several Democrats have already lined up to vie for the seat, including Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino; Alex Lasry, a businessman who is currently on leave from his executive position at the Milwaukee Bucks, which his father co-owns; and state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee.
A late entry into the 2022 race wouldn't be unusual for Johnson, who waited until late April of 2010 before announcing his bid for that year's November general election.
On Thursday, Johnson said he wouldn't delay his decision to the point of hampering another Republican's chances of winning in the general election if he decided not to run, but said he felt no pressure to decide by this August, which will mark one year until the 2022 Republican U.S. Senate primary.
Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race is likely to become one of the most watched races in the country as Republicans attempt to retake the majority after losing it in November.
Vaccines
Johnson declined to recommend people get a COVID-19 vaccine despite the Centers for Disease Control and the medical community strongly recommending doing so.
"I'm glad that literally tens of millions, more than a hundred million Americans have been vaccinated, and now they have immunity," Johnson said. "That's excellent. At the same time, I am highly concerned about this push at indiscriminate mass vaccination."
Johnson, who said he didn't feel comfortable encouraging or discouraging vaccination due to not being a doctor, said he was a "big supporter" of the federal vaccination program, but underscored concerns about potential side effects, such as recent reports there may be a causal link between mRNA vaccines and a small number of heart inflammation cases mainly in young men.
During the worst of the COVID-19 crisis, Johnson convened groups of doctors to promote unproven alternative treatments for COVID-19, testimony other medical experts derided.
Election
Johnson said he thinks Republicans have accepted President Joe Biden's win last November even as Republicans in Wisconsin and across the nation continue to investigate what they consider "irregularities," despite a lack of evidence to any widespread fraud.
"I think we have (accepted Biden's win)," Johnson said. "What is there left to accept?"
In January, Johnson voted to certify Biden's win, unlike U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua.
