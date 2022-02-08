Ron Johnson says masks aren't effective for children, speaks out against equity

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told a 12-year-old boy at a virtual town hall Tuesday that he wished the boy never would have had to wear masks in schools, adding that he is utterly opposed to mandating masks for children.

“If there are certain parents who want to have their kids wear masks, I guess that’s up to them,” the Oshkosh Republican said. “But I don’t think it’s doing any good.”

In fact, several studies found school districts without a universal masking policy in place were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in September.

Johnson’s comments, alluding to his stance against more government regulation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, appear central to his and other Republicans’ reelection strategies, along with other points he raised at a Tuesday online town hall event, including unfounded claims of election fraud, disparaging the media, critiquing the national debt and deriding the federal government’s focus on social equity.

Speaking to the boy, Johnson referred to a Swedish study that found no children died from COVID-19 in a four-month span despite the country’s schools not requiring children to wear masks, though it did find that over a dozen children ended up in the ICU.

Johnson also said children are harmed by not being able to see each other’s and teachers’ faces, although peer-reviewed research on the topic from UW-Madison’s Child Emotion Lab has found that’s simply not the case.

Federal government

Johnson also took aim at what he considered to be federal government overreach, saying “the federal government busted out of its constitutional constraints decades ago.”

He added that the government is really supposed to protect people’s equality and freedom, clarifying that he did not mean “equity.”

“Equity doesn’t mean equal; equity means preferential treatment to achieve a certain desired result,” he said. “I don’t think that’s what people fought and died for. People fought and died for freedom and equality.”

President Joe Biden has addressed what he considers racial inequities, writing an executive order requiring the federal government to “allocate resources to address the historic failure to invest sufficiently, justly, and equally in underserved communities, as well as individuals from those communities.”

Fraud claims

Responding to a woman raising doubts about whether elections are operating as intended, Johnson assured her that most voting precincts have election operations under control.

But Johnson said certain elements of the 2020 election did not help restore people’s confidence in the election, including grants a group backed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg distributed to municipalities across Wisconsin.

Republicans have long claimed election grants provided to cities in 2020 by the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), funded by Zuckerberg, were used to unfairly increase turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Donald Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

Johnson also claimed without evidence there’s a possibility of fraud among the surge of people who registered as “indefinitely confined” voters because they don’t have to provide photo ID when they vote absentee.

“I didn’t know if fraud occurred there,” he said, “but it’s an area where fraud could have occurred. You’ve got to tighten that up. You’ve got to control that process.”

The results of the 2020 election have been confirmed by county canvassing boards, recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, post-election audits by local and state election authorities and a voting equipment audit by the elections commission. Reviews by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found ways in which elections could be improved but no evidence of widespread fraud. Multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of irregularities.

The media

Johnson opened the town hall by criticizing reporters, who have increasingly written stories fact-checking some of his baseless claims.

“It will be interesting to see to what extent they’ll take what I say out of context, twist it, distort it and run a negative news story on me,” he said.

On Monday, Johnson said his recent comments in which he said he “wouldn’t insert myself to demand that anything be manufactured here using federal funds in Wisconsin,” in reference to Oshkosh Defense not locating 1,000 jobs in Oshkosh for postal service vehicles, were taken out of context.

Johnson told the town hall attendees to take anything they read in the “legacy media” or anywhere else with a huge grain of salt and to expect there to be “something a little off” in those publications.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0