Ron Johnson says overturning Roe v. Wade might be 'messy' but won't be 'that big a change'

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said he doesn't expect abortion to be an issue in his campaign and said if Roe v. Wade is overturned "it's not going to be that big a change" in Wisconsin despite a law on the books that would ban abortion in almost every instance.

“It might be a little messy for some people, but abortion is not going away,” he told the Wall Street Journal, adding that people can still drive to Illinois for an abortion if Roe is overturned.

Johnson told the newspaper he's not sure that the Wisconsin law banning abortions in every instance except to save the mother's life would actually go into effect. That stance is consistent with legal experts on both sides who expect a bevy of legal challenges on Wisconsin's abortion bans if Roe is overturned.

But in any case, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said they would stop providing abortions in the state unless it was determined Wisconsin's abortion ban couldn't be enforced. An abortion provider told the Wisconsin State Journal that he and other abortion providers already discussed starting a clinic in northern Illinois that could cater to Wisconsinites.

Johnson's reassurance that people can still seek abortions contrasts with the views of Republican gubernatorial candidates who have all stood against people getting abortions. But unlike the gubernatorial candidates, Johnson doesn't have to compete against fellow Republicans in a primary contest and is instead eyeing a general election in the closely divided state.

“Primary voters are always folks more intensely interested in politics (and) more intensely partisan," Marquette Law School Director Charles Franklin said in an interview last week. "But they also are usually also more ideologically in the camp of their party.”

Johnson's statements that abortion isn't "going to be the big political issue everybody thinks it is, because it’s not going to be that big a change" drew pushback from Democrats.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, said Johnson's assurance that Wisconsinites can obtain abortions in Illinois "is really an irresponsible statement for a senator to make."

"The vast majority of people who are seeking abortion are folks who may not have the resources" to travel to Illinois for an abortion, she told a Wall Street Journal reporter.

Black and Latino Wisconsinites have higher rates of living in poverty than white Wisconsinites, according to UW-Madison researchers who found the Black poverty rate was 2.5 times higher than the overall Wisconsin poverty rate. Additionally, the CDC reports Black and Latino women are far more likely to obtain abortions than white women.

Johnson's comments came as the U.S. Senate was scheduled to vote on the Women's Health Protection Act, an effort to codify nationwide abortion protections.

How they voted Women’s Health Protection Act: The U.S. Senate on Wednesday failed with a 49-51 vote to advance a bill that would have codified abortion protections guaranteed under Roe v. Wade. Beyond Roe, the measure would have prohibited restrictions states have enacted that limit access to receiving an abortion. Voting Yes: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh Voting No: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

"People will lose their lives under Wisconsin's abortion ban and all Ron Johnson has to say is that 'it might be a little messy'?" Lauren Chou, spokesperson for Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' U.S. Senate campaign, said in a statement.

Sarah Abel, the spokesperson for state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski's U.S. Senate campaign, said abortion is already an issue for Johnson and referred to an ad Godlewski ran blasting Johnson in the wake of the leaked draft showing the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe.

"I would give Ron Johnson credit for admitting that the reproductive freedom of women is not an issue for him, except that's a lie. Abortion has always been a big part of his record," Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson said. "This was evident when he said that the leaked abominable Alito opinion was 'well-written.'"

Nelson said Wisconsin's ban first passed in 1849 "that treats women as sub-humans will certainly cause women to die -- particularly low-income women, rape victims, incest victims, while wealthy women can jet set anywhere to get their abortions."

"'Messy' is when you spill a glass (of) milk," Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry said. "Stripping away women’s freedom and constitutional right to make their own personal decisions about their body, their health care, and their family is not 'messy.'"

The Oshkosh Republican has supported federal abortion bans in the past and praised the leaked Roe draft opinion but said the matter is best handled by each state. Still, the Oshkosh Republican's spokesperson, Alexa Henning, would not clarify whether Johnson would support a federal ban.

"The reality is there is no consensus on passing federal legislation, nor will there be without the process first playing out in the states," she said in a statement. "The Senator has always felt that this issue is best decided by the people on a state-by-state basis."

Last week, Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he expects Wisconsin's abortion ban first passed in 1849 wouldn't last long if Roe is overturned, saying the democratic process would set forth something else. That's unlikely with a Republican-majority Legislature and would be less likely if a Republican gubernatorial candidate, all of whom are in favor of complete or near-complete abortion bans, gets elected in November.

"Roe v. Wade delayed a democratic resolution to the profound moral question of abortion for 50 years," Henning said in a statement.

