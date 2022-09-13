 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ron Johnson says states should decide abortion laws; won't commit to 15-week federal ban

  Updated
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson wouldn't indicate Tuesday whether he'd support a proposed national ban on abortions after 15 weeks' gestation, telling a reporter he felt the issue was best left to the states.

The Oshkosh Republican, who has supported multiple federal abortion bans in the past, said that abortion should be decided by "we the people" in the 50 states, according to a CNN report.

Asked whether his comments to CNN meant Johnson would oppose a national ban, Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said, "As the senator has said many times, he believes this is a profound moral issue and agrees with the Dobbs decision to allow the democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life.” 

The proposed legislation, which almost certainly won't receive a vote in the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate, includes exceptions for incest, rape and risks to the mother's life and health. The measure would leave intact state prohibitions that are stricter than the proposed ban, while requiring states with more permissive abortion laws to adhere to the 15-week requirement.

In Wisconsin, an ongoing lawsuit is likely to determine whether the state's 1849 near-complete abortion ban became active after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In the meantime, abortion clinics have stopped providing services in the state.

Johnson has supported national abortion bans before, co-sponsoring six, 20-week abortion bans between 2013 and 2021. In late August, Johnson said states should decide the issue but added that Congress could eventually set the limit, according to the Washington County Daily News.

The measures Johnson supported all preceded the U.S. Supreme Court decision that "returned the issue to the states," Henning said.

Still, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' campaign was doubtful that Johnson would actually vote against a federal abortion ban.

“Ron Johnson’s record has made it clear: A vote for Ron Johnson is a vote for a federal abortion ban," Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said in a statement.

Ron Johnson says he's open to multiple debates with Mandela Barnes

The legislation introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Tuesday appeared to have divided congressional Republicans, who have varying opinions on the proper limit for federal abortion bans or whether Congress should decide the issue at all, according to multiple reports.

