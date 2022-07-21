Ron Johnson signals likely support for legislation protecting same-sex marriage

While he called the measure unnecessary, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday he has "no reason to oppose" legislation recognizing same-sex marriage at the federal level.

Johnson's likely support for the measure is critical because 10 Republicans would need to support the bill for it to break a filibuster and pass the U.S. Senate.

Democrats introduced the measure after conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas signaled his desire to review Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case legalizing same-sex marriage.

"Prior to the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision on gay marriage, I supported civil unions," Johnson said in a statement. "After Obergefell, I considered the issue settled. Unlike Roe v. Wade, I do not see any scenario in which the Supreme Court would overturn Obergefell."

"The Respect for Marriage Act is another example of Democrats creating a state of fear over an issue in order to further divide Americans for their political benefit," Johnson continued. "Even though I feel the Respect for Marriage Act is unnecessary, should it come before the Senate, I see no reason to oppose it."

The legislation already passed the House of Representative with all of Wisconsin's Democratic representatives as well as Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, voting in favor.

The bill would require the federal government to recognize marriages that are valid in the state where it was performed. The measure would also repeal the so-called Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between one man and one woman and allowed states to ban same-sex marriages. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down that law, which was signed in 1996 by Democratic President Bill Clinton, but it remains on the books.

Democrats introduced the bill in fear that the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade in June, could overturn other precedential cases that rely on the right to privacy found in the U.S. Constitution. Democrats also introduced a bill to protect access to contraceptives, which is currently protected under another U.S. Supreme Court decision Thomas signaled his desire to review. That measure passed the U.S. House on Thursday with all of Wisconsin's Democratic representatives voting in favor and the state's Republicans voting against it.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, has largely driven the U.S. Senate effort to bring Republicans on board to pass the legislation. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, have signed onto the measure as co-sponsors.

A spokesperson for Baldwin, the first openly gay person elected to the U.S. Senate, said on Wednesday that her office reached out to Johnson's office to get support, along with other Republicans.

"Senator Baldwin is talking with her colleagues to try to get to 60 votes," Baldwin spokesperson Eli Rosen said. "Yes, our office has reached out to Johnson’s office on the bill."