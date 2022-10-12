 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ron Johnson supports abortion exceptions, but 2011 bill would have banned all procedures

  Updated
"I've always supported the, you know, exceptions."

That's what U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said in a recent interview with a Fox 6 reporter about abortion, specifically a 2011 bill the senator co-sponsored that would have granted fetuses and people equal rights under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Johnson

That measure didn't explicitly mention abortion. But it clarified that fetuses from the point of fertilization would be protected by the same rights as people. And it did not include exceptions for rape or incest.

That's a key component of such "personhood" bills, said Mary Ziegler, a law professor and legal historian at the University of California, Davis who writes about abortion. 

"Personhood is not consistent with rape and incest exceptions because, as most anti-abortion or pro-life groups would tell you, if you view that fetus or unborn child as a person, the same as like a 5-year-old, you couldn't take the life of the 5-year-old because it was conceived in rape and incest," Ziegler said.

Around the time the 2011 federal measure was introduced, Ziegler said, states were advancing efforts to introduce their own equivalent bills or ballot measures.

Yet, Johnson has supported many other abortion bans that do contain exceptions for rape and incest.

He supported an abortion ban after 20 weeks of conception that held exceptions for rape, incest and saving the mother's life in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

And in July 2021, Johnson signed onto a U.S. Supreme Court brief asking the high court to uphold a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks with exceptions for a "severe fetal abnormality" or medical emergency but not for rape and incest.

"As the senator has said numerous times he personally believes life begins at the moment of conception, but he fully supports allowing the democratic process in each state to decide at what point does society have the responsibility to protect that life," Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said in a statement.

So what's the rest of the story?

While most of the abortion measures Johnson supported did allow for exceptions, the 2011 measure did not. It is not true that the senator has "always supported" such exceptions.

