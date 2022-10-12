Ron Johnson supports abortion exceptions, but 2011 bill would have banned all procedures

"I've always supported the, you know, exceptions."
That's what U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said in a recent interview with a Fox 6 reporter about abortion, specifically a 2011 bill the senator co-sponsored that would have granted fetuses and people equal rights under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
That measure didn't explicitly mention abortion. But it clarified that fetuses from the point of fertilization would be protected by the same rights as people. And it did not include exceptions for rape or incest.
That's a key component of such "personhood" bills, said Mary Ziegler, a law professor and legal historian at the University of California, Davis who writes about abortion.
People are also reading…
"Personhood is not consistent with rape and incest exceptions because, as most anti-abortion or pro-life groups would tell you, if you view that fetus or unborn child as a person, the same as like a 5-year-old, you couldn't take the life of the 5-year-old because it was conceived in rape and incest," Ziegler said.
Around the time the 2011 federal measure was introduced, Ziegler said, states were advancing efforts to introduce their own equivalent bills or ballot measures.
Yet, Johnson has supported many other abortion bans that do contain exceptions for rape and incest.
He supported an abortion ban after 20 weeks of conception that held exceptions for rape, incest and saving the mother's life in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
And in July 2021, Johnson signed onto a U.S. Supreme Court brief asking the high court to uphold a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks with exceptions for a "severe fetal abnormality" or medical emergency but not for rape and incest.
"As the senator has said numerous times he personally believes life begins at the moment of conception, but he fully supports allowing the democratic process in each state to decide at what point does society have the responsibility to protect that life," Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said in a statement.
So what's the rest of the story?
While most of the abortion measures Johnson supported did allow for exceptions, the 2011 measure did not. It is not true that the senator has "always supported" such exceptions.
Complete coverage: Supreme Court ends abortion protections; what's next for Wisconsin?
Read complete coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that ends nationwide abortion protections, and what it means in Wisconsin.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, ending the federally protected right to an abortion.
The decision is a stunning reversal of a guarantee that permitted medical providers to administer thousands of abortions in Wisconsin each year for decades.
In response to Friday's ruling, a group of doctors plans to start an independent clinic in the Rockford area to initially offer pill abortions and eventually provide surgical abortions.
'Absolutely disastrous' or 'great victory': Quotes from leading Wisconsin figures on overturn of Roe
Wisconsin politicians and organizations speak to the Supreme Court decision and a 1849 law banning abortion in Wisconsin in nearly all circumstances.
Here's what Wisconsin legislators and advocates on both sides of the abortion issue had to say about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning…
Some anti-abortion rights groups, like Pro-Life Wisconsin, want to alter a provision in the state's near-complete abortion ban that allows abortions for when it's necessary to save the mother's life.
Take a look back at some of Phil Hands' favorite editorial cartoons about the fight for abortion rights.
The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Evers said he "will do everything in his power" to fight the ruling, including pardoning individuals charged under Wisconsin's nearly complete…
"I'm mad," one 26-year-old demonstrator remarked. "I'm very, very mad. We shouldn't be in this situation in 2022."