Ron Johnson supports official trips to Taiwan but says Nancy Pelosi's was 'bungled'

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson castigated U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan but defended her right to travel to the disputed island, calling China's threatening reaction to the trip "completely unwarranted and over the top."

"There’s nothing wrong with a representative of the U.S. Government going to Taiwan," Johnson said in a statement. "That said, Speaker Pelosi’s trip was bungled from the start. She and President Biden – members of the same political party – should have reached agreement on the trip and then not disclosed it so far in advance. They gave China time to develop its provocative and unjustified response, and unnecessarily created an international incident. Just plain stupid."

With her Monday arrival, Pelosi became the highest-level American official to visit Taiwan in over two decades.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the Communists won a civil war on the mainland. The U.S. maintains informal relations and defense ties with Taiwan even as it recognizes Beijing as the government of China.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as encouragement to make the island’s decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step U.S. leaders say they don’t support.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he backed Pelosi’s visit as a display of support for Taiwan’s democracy and said any allegations that her itinerary was provocative are “utterly absurd.” McConnell joined 25 other Republican senators Monday to publicly support Pelosi's trip in a statement. Johnson was not one of those senators.

The Biden administration did not explicitly urge Pelosi to call off her plans, but Biden told reporters that the military didn't think the trip would be a good idea. The Biden administration repeatedly and publicly assured Beijing that the visit would not signal any change in U.S. policy on Taiwan.

Soon after Pelosi’s arrival, China announced a series of military operations and drills, which followed promises of “resolute and strong measures” if Pelosi went through with her visit.

The White House on Monday decried Beijing's rhetoric, saying the U.S. has no interest in deepening tensions with China and “will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.