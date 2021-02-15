Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

Experts have said the video wasn't deceptively edited, but the footage did leave out Trump telling his supporters to "peacefully and patriotically protest," something Republicans have repeatedly underscored.

Johnson said he learned from the footage, but that there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the events on Jan. 6. Johnson said he sent inquiries to the two former and two acting sergeants at arms and House and Senate leadership asking what they knew and when, as well as why there wasn't beefed up security.

Either way, Johnson said that even after the impeachment trial footage gave him some additional clarity, he questioned whether the events on Jan. 6 truly represented an armed insurrection.