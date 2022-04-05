Ron Johnson to vote against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Tuesday that he will vote against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

With three Republican senators declaring their support for Jackson and Democrats holding a Senate majority, Jackson is all but certain to become the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Democratic senators, including Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, have rallied behind the Washington, D.C., federal appellate court judge. She could be confirmed as early as this week.

"While I enjoyed my meeting and conversation with Judge Jackson and think she is a decent person with a compelling life story, I have reservations with her nomination to serve a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court," the Oshkosh Republican said in a statement.

He said that Democratic presidents "universally" nominate individuals who become activists instead of judges who apply the law rather than alter it.

"I sincerely hope she proves me wrong, but I will be voting no on Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Baldwin confirmed last Monday that she will vote to confirm Jackson, calling her "extremely well qualified" and pointing out her experience as an appellate judge.

"She has a proven record of being an impartial, fair and independent judge guided by the rule of law, and the Senate hearings made that clear," she said.

That same day, Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said, "From testimony last week, it seems that President Biden has nominated a Supreme Court Justice who will tend to impose her policy preferences from the bench."

But she made clear Johnson would meet Jackson before deciding how he will vote.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, have said they will vote to confirm Jackson.

If confirmed, Jackson would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom Jackson clerked.

A Marquette Law School Poll found 66% of adults, including 29% of Republicans, 67% of independents and 95% of Democrats, support confirming Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

