Roughly 150 Wisconsin National Guard troops stationed in eastern Europe to support NATO

Roughly 150 Wisconsin National Guard troops are currently stationed in eastern Europe but have not received any orders to mobilize as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The soldiers, who are from the 107th, a company based in Sparta and Viroqua, have been in eastern Europe since May, when they were deployed to support NATO as part of a scheduled rotation, Wisconsin National Guard spokesperson Joe Trovato said.

President Joe Biden has said he will not send U.S. soldiers to help support Ukraine as the country defends itself during a full-scale attack from Russia. The Biden administration is considering moving U.S. troops already in Europe further east to support allies.

Trovato said the Wisconsin soldiers were originally spread out between Romania, Lithuania and Poland but are now mostly consolidated in Poland. The group is expected to return sometime in the spring.

“To protect operational security we cannot discuss exact timelines or exact troop locations,” Trovato said.

The guard said the mission is the first overseas deployment for the 107th, which has been largely focused on supporting the state’s pandemic response and local law enforcement’s response to civil unrest.

Gov. Tony Evers said in May that the goal of their deployment was to “strengthen our military partnerships” and ensure “that we maintain all the liberties and freedoms we enjoy as Americans.”

