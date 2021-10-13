Scenic gateway: Dane, Sauk counties fund planning for trail connection across Wisconsin River

A proposed pedestrian bridge announced in Sauk City Wednesday could one day connect bike trails on either side of the Wisconsin River with a new pedestrian bridge, allowing users to pedal from the Madison area to Devil’s Lake State Park and beyond on dedicated non-motorized trails.
Although still only in the planning phase, the $4 million pledged by officials from Dane and Sauk county should help leverage the federal money needed to make the proposed “recreational, scenic gateway” a reality.
County Executive Joe Parisi, who has included $2 million for Dane County’s portion of the cost in his 2022 budget, said trails benefit the environment, public health and local economies.
The money will pay for design and engineering of a bridge to replace a century-old rail bridge that was mostly demolished after a pier failed during flooding in 2018. Parisi said he hopes those plans will help attract federal funding for construction of the bridge, which is expected to cost about $8 million.
The bridge would connect to the Great Sauk State Trail, a 13-mile recreational trail between Sauk City and the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area, to two new trail segments under development on the Dane County side of the river: a 7-mile path along the river to Mazomanie known as the Walking Iron Trail and a connector to the popular Highway 12 trail.
Bicyclists pass by remnants of a railroad bridge over the Wisconsin River in Sauk City, where officials announced plans Wednesday to invest $4 million in planning for a new bridge to link Dane and Sauk county trail networks.
Kris Brewer, left, and Janice Jones survey remnants of a rail bridge over the Wisconsin River in Sauk City that county officials hope to replace with an $8 million pedestrian bridge linking paths that would link the Great Sauk State Trail to a new trail leading to Mazomanie, where Brewer and Jones live.