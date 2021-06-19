School districts, Democrats decry Republican K-12 education 'shell game' for Wisconsin

“As I have said probably several hundred times in the last few weeks, we would take the action necessary to be in compliance with the federal (requirements) and we have done that,” said committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam.

But U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, said he wants to check with the U.S. Department of Education before assuming the Republican plan will pass muster.

“The idea was not to provide a shell game,” Pocan said. “The idea was to provide additional money for education.”

In order to get the funds, the state has to spend 35% of its overall budget on K-12 education and 8.8% on higher education, which are both three-year averages from past budgets.

Evers’ proposal

Gov. Tony Evers had proposed a $1.6 billion increase in K-12 funding, which easily cleared the spending threshold. But Republicans initially slashed that amount to $128 million. Even with that bump, education funding fell about $430 million short of the 35% threshold prior to Thursday’s vote.

The Republican plan closed that gap with the $408 million more for school districts plus $72 million to technical colleges, all of it designed to cut property taxes.