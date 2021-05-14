Scot Ross resigns from Ethics Commission

Scot Ross, the former director of the liberal group One Wisconsin Now who was appointed in 2020 to the state Ethics Commission, has resigned his post, representing the untimely departure of a liberal provocateur who incessantly goaded Republicans.
Ross, who informed Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, of his immediate resignation on Thursday, didn't make clear his reason for departing, but listed a number of grievances with conservatives.
He cited concerns with Republicans promoting falsehoods about the November 2020 presidential election and for their attempts to infringe upon the rights of Black and Brown people to vote.
"In Wisconsin, the cavernous depths to which elected Republicans here will burrow to rig elections, evade public accountability and provide tacit support to the terrorist insurrection of January 6, 2021 are a clear and present danger to everyone in this state, regardless of political ideology," Ross said. "I hope my departure can assist in increasing the diversity of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission membership to best serve its mission."
Budget committee votes on funding for Veterans Affairs, declines funding for Black Historical Society
Ross was appointed by former Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, in April 2020 for the position previously held by Tamara Packard. The term is set to expire in May 2024.
Created in 2015, the six-member bipartisan Wisconsin Ethics Commission is tasked with ensuring an open and responsible government, and promoting individuals’ rights through the state’s campaign finance, lobbying and ethics laws.
Ross' appointment to the ethics body was controversial, especially among Republicans, for his status as a liberal firebrand unafraid to use vulgar language to describe his conservative opponents, a practice he continued while serving on the ethics panel. Ross has been relentless in his use of profanity to describe conservative players from former President Donald Trump to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
Ross joined One Wisconsin Now in 2007, and during his tenure helped increase the progressive organization’s donor base and online support network. He departed in early 2019 to take a position in the private sector.
COVID-19 vaccination extended to more youth in Wisconsin as Gov. Tony Evers mulls vaccine incentives
Among its many activities, One Wisconsin Now has spread awareness on student debt and the influence of Milwaukee’s conservative Bradley Foundation, filed several lawsuits against Wisconsin Republicans and conducted opposition research.
The group also won several significant legal challenges including recent cases invalidating limits on early voting in the state’s lame-duck law and another deeming unconstitutional attempts by Republican lawmakers to block the group on Twitter. In 2010 the group along with the conservative Wisconsin Club for Growth successfully sued to invalidate state rules that required so-called issue advocacy groups to disclose their donors and spending on thinly veiled political advertising.
In 2016, a federal judge struck down limits imposed by Republicans on in-person absentee voting that One Wisconsin Now and Citizen Action of Wisconsin argued were unfair to minority voters.
SOS readers seek help with flights canceled due to COVID-19
With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOS saw complaints about flight refunds and vouchers soar.
Paschke said "Josh" said to keep his number and he "will personally make sure I get the cash back after December."
Loyal readers might remember John Schmitz from April, when during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOS was able to help him break through the logjam at the Department of Workforce Development to resolve his unemployment claim.
"If I hadn't gone to the post office and did my own investigating, we wouldn't have received our ballots."
Paul Weimer called United's explanation "revisionist history."
"Why wouldn't I use those 50,000 miles for free flights if I had them in my account in early June?"
Airlines have been taking advantage of federal rules that allow them to deny refunds of nonrefundable tickets to travelers who cancel their trips.
SOS tackles problems with unemployment and airline tickets.
"They don't seem to understand that if I couldn't get to Tampa, how was I supposed to use the ticket and fly back?"