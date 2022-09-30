Second lawsuit filed seeking to allow the acceptance of ballots with partial witness addresses

Local election clerks should be able to accept absentee ballots with partial witness addresses, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin argues in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The lawsuit, filed against the Wisconsin Elections Commission in Dane County Circuit Court by liberal law firm Law Forward, follows a similar lawsuit filed Tuesday arguing that absentee ballots with partial witness addresses should be accepted as long as clerks can discern the correct addresses.

Both lawsuits follow a Waukesha County judge’s ruling in early September that election officials can’t fix or fill in missing address information on absentee ballot envelopes — a ruling that “threatens to unlawfully disenfranchise Wisconsin voters,” the latest lawsuit states.

Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Aprahamian ruled against guidance issued in 2016 by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission that had allowed clerks to fix errors on witness certificates. Voters must have a witness sign a certificate, typically printed on the back of an absentee ballot envelope, for the ballot to be valid. The witness has to include his or her address on the certificate, but under the guidance, election officials were able to fill in missing or incorrect pieces such as the state or ZIP code.

The judge ordered the Elections Commission to tell clerks not to correct errors or fill in missing information on witness certificates — a process called ballot curing. But he did not specify what information is required for the witness address to be valid.

The ruling has led to confusion among election officials, with no consensus on whether, for example, they can count a ballot if the witness certificate is missing a ZIP code. State law does not specify what constitutes an address. “While WEC’s cure guidance remained in effect, clerks were empowered to resolve address omissions or defects to avoid ballot rejection,” the lawsuit states. “So, whether a witness address was ‘missing’ was a purely academic question. No longer. That question now holds the fate of numerous Wisconsin voters.”

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin seeks declaratory judgement defining that a missing address entails when the address field is left entirely blank. The organization also seeks to allow clerks to accept absentee ballots if the witness has included his or her street number, street address, and municipality.

“Wisconsin voters need an answer to the unresolved legal question of whether a witness’s address is ‘missing,’” the lawsuit continues.

The now rescinded guidance first went into effect in 2016, but began receiving criticism from Republicans after the 2020 presidential election that saw President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission rescinded the ballot curing guidance in mid-September, after the Waukesha court’s ruling. A memo sent from the agency to local election officials following Aprahamian’s ruling stated the court didn’t overturn its existing definition of an address, which calls for the street number, street name and municipality name. It does not mention ZIP code or state.

“Now, with that cure guidance enjoined and withdrawn, Wisconsin law fails to define ‘missing’ such that there is clarity and uniformity in processing absentee ballots statewide, threatening countless voters with disenfranchisement for technical omissions, and fails to mandate notice to all voters whose ballot certificates are ‘missing’ a witness address,” the lawsuit states.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates, or 6.9%, were missing parts of witness addresses, 15, or 0.1%, did not have any witness address at all, eight, or less than 0.1%, did not have a witness signature and three, or less than 0.1%, did not have a voter signature. Clerks corrected 66, or about 0.4%, of those certificates.