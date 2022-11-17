Secretary of State race still not called, Democrat Doug La Follette declares victory

While the race for Wisconsin Secretary of State has not been called, Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette on Thursday declared victory while holding a narrow lead over Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who said she is awaiting final results before making any declaration.

The Associated Press has not called the race, but La Follette said the recent completion of Waukesha County's canvassing results — which leaves just the counties of Milwaukee, Monroe and Washington to finalize unofficial vote totals — was enough to declare victory. La Follette is seeking an 11th consecutive term in office.

With 99% of votes counted, La Follette leads Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes, or 0.3 points. Neil Harmon, a Libertarian, received about 2.1% of votes, while Sharyl R. McFarland, of the Wisconsin Green Party, received 1.6%.

Loudenbeck said she will await final results before making a formal announcement. Part of the Clinton Republican's campaign included putting election oversight under the largely powerless Secretary of State office. Such a proposal has become a largely moot point following Republicans' inability to oust Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who beat GOP challenger Tim Michels by just under 3 points.

"This is a victory for the people of Wisconsin, who chose to keep the supervision of elections out of the hands of corrupting partisan influences," La Follette said.

Loudenbeck said La Follette's declaration "doesn't change anything" and accused him of "making a veiled and completely inappropriate accusation of corrupt influences."

"My team and I will continue to await the final results of the canvass," Loudenbeck added.

State law triggers a free recount of the results if the margin between the candidates is 0.25% or less and the candidate who lost the initial count by that margin requests one. If the margin is more than 0.25% but no more than 1 percent, the losing candidate may petition and pay for a recount.

La Follette, a 35-year incumbent, was first elected secretary of state in 1974 and served one term before stepping down to run for lieutenant governor. Vel Phillips, the first Black candidate to hold statewide office in Wisconsin, was elected after La Follette's departure.

La Follette defeated Phillips in the 1982 Democratic primary for the office and won that November and has held the office since. He spent eight years — from 2011 to 2019 — as the only Democrat to hold statewide office in Wisconsin, until a sweeping victory in 2018 by Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

Wisconsin's secretary of state hasn't been in charge of elections since 1974, and the office's powers have been whittled down over the years by the Legislature. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker removed the office's power to publish bills after La Follette delayed publishing the former governor's Act 10 collective bargaining law in 2011.

The office's budget and staffing have also been reduced over time, and the office currently has just a few duties, including processing annual requests to authenticate documents for trade, travel, adoptions and education.